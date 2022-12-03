While it’s been a mostly male-dominated weekend as far as new releases go, Los Angeles-based artist Nakkia Gold’s debut album is certainly holding things down among the ladies of the industry. The Saban Music Group singer finally shared Like Girls on Friday (December 2), complete with production from 1500 or Nothin’.

Throughout the 12-song tracklist, the LGBTQ star markedly recalls her journey through love and toxic relationships over the years. Previously released singles from the project include “Sober” with Jeremih and “Energy” featuring Pink Sweat$.

Additionally, Ant Clemons appears as a feature on title number 11, “Past.” Solo tracks that Gold unleashed prior to Like Girls‘ premiere are “Let You Know,” “Low Profile,” and “Nowhere.”

Before her rise to fame began, the “Feelin’ You” songstress was homeless. Since then, her life has completely turned around, allowing her to become SMG’s first signed hip-hop/R&B artist.

“Through music and authentic storytelling, Nakkia Gold aims to provide an outlet for those who don’t fit the norm and are considered ‘different’ through the lens of society,” a press release specifically explains of the budding creative’s ultimate goal.

While promoting her work on Instagram, the California native revealed that the production was complete in just nine days. “All y’all showed so much love and support during the process, it was only right to give y’all an ALBUM,” she wrote to her fans.

“Granted it was HELL tryna put it out. A LOT of people didn’t believe in me and did anything they could to break me! Jokes on you #GodGotMe #GodDid,” she later penned.

Stream Nakkia Gold’s Like Girls album on Spotify or Apple Music below. Afterward, let us know what titles are your favourite in the comments.

Like Girls Tracklist: