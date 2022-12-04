Our weekly R&B Season playlist features plenty of slow jams from artists like Emotional Oranges, The Weeknd, and Nakkia Gold. Additionally, we have a new EP from Rileyy Lanez who shows off her singing skills across seven songs on Bittersweet.

The project landed on Friday (December 2) and finds the rising star operating solo. Previously released singles include “Blessings,” “4U,” and “4Life.” A standout new track from the singer is “On Us,” on which she sings to a would-be lover.

“You don’t take me serious / Except when you ain’t gettin’ none,” she tells him. “Then you wanna call me up / Lowkey know you ain’t the one, but I / I keep tryin’, you keep lyin’.”

“Can’t Deny” is another title that made its debut ahead of the project. On it, the rising star sings about being faithful when she could’ve played someone.

“Sometimes you have to remind people what they missed even when they already lost it,” she dished of that song.

Speaking on the project in a press release, Lanez said, “Things that are sweet can turn bitter. This EP shines a light on all parts of a relationship – the good and the bad.”

She added, “Even after being exposed to all sides, Bittersweet is about knowing when it’s worth fighting for.”

The new songs were produced by none other than S. dot (Ms. Lauryn Hill and Mary J. Blige) and OG Parker (Megan Thee Stallion and Latto).

From the sounds of her latest effort, the 21-year-old is gearing up to make a mark on the industry.

Stream Rileyy Lanez’s Bittersweet EP on Spotify or Apple Music below. Afterward, let us know which artists you’d like to see the New Yorker collaborate with in the future in the comments.

Bittersweet Tracklist: