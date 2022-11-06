At just 21 years old, Bronx native Rileyy Lanez has already begun crafting an impressive resume for herself, from working with 50 Cent and NLE Choppa on the extended version of “Part of the Game” to preparing for the arrival of her upcoming Bittersweet EP.

Along with the exciting news of the project’s December 2nd premiere date, the R&B singer has shared a single called “Can’t Deny” on which her beautiful voice shines. “Sometimes you have to remind people what they missed even when they already lost it,” she said of the song.

“You can’t deny, you’re one of a kind / You can’t deny, the love that I gave you / Runnin’ on your head without event tryin’ / Faithful instead when I could’ve played you,” she sweetly sings on the two-minute and 14-second long track’s chorus.

It remains unclear exactly what we should expect from Lanez on her upcoming release, but other recent arrivals from the young artist include “One of Them Nights,” “Blessings,” “4U,” and “When I See You (Lamont’s Song)” – a tribute to her late father who lost his life to gun violence over six years ago.

The New Yorker’s debut EP, Beautiful Mistakes landed back in 2020, boasting her original breakout song, “I’m Leaving,” and other titles like “Foul Play” and “Left 4 Me.”

As she gets older, wiser, and more mature, Rileyy Lanez is shaping herself up to leave an undeniably authentic footprint on the industry with her artistry.

Stream “Can’t Deny” on Spotify or Apple Music below, and find more recommendations for you on our weekly R&B Season playlist here.

Quotable Lyrics:

We playin’ on my mind

You say that you’re the truth but you’ve been a lie

More than qualified, you can’t replace my spot

I made you top, gave you all the time