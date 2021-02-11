Rileyy Lanez
- MixtapesRileyy Lanez Shares 7 Songs On "Bittersweet" EPS.dot and OG Parker produced the soulful new arrival from the Bronx native.By Hayley Hynes
- SongsRising R&B Star Rileyy Lanez Shines On "Can't Deny" SingleThe 21-year-old Bronx-born vocalist has already worked with artists like 50 Cent and NLE Choppa.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsRileyy Lanez Remembers Her Late Father In Heartfelt Flip Of Fantasia's "When I See U"Rileyy Lanez dedicates "When I See You (Lamont's Song)" to her fallen father, who was killed in a Bronx shooting in 2014.By Joshua Robinson