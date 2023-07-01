King Combs just kicked off his 2023 run with his newest EP, the four-track C3, and it has a lot of notable guests on board. Moreover, there’s the Yung Miami-assisted bonus song “Shake It,” plus a team-up with Swae Lee titled “Fatal Attraction.” However, nowhere else do guests make more of an impact than on the stacked, chemistry-filled, and groovy “Flyest in The City.” Not only does the cut showcase a vibrant, classic-sounding, and crisp beat from Hitmaka and Cardiak, but it hosts plenty of melodic and lyrical talent. Fabolous and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie rep New York alongside Combs, and Jeremih joins the track with some beautiful harmonies.

Furthermore, what makes “Flyest in The City” stand out is how all these voices coalesce and mesh with each other. Even though it might seem like a mess of artists together on paper, there’s actually a lot of synergy between these rhymers and singers. For example, they often provide ad-libs, extra vocal runs, and other small details during each other’s contributions. Whereas King Combs and Fabolous come through with heavier hip-hop verses, A Boogie and Jeremih bring the soulful and breezy production to life with their vocalizations. Thanks to shimmering key samples, high-pitched synth runs, a muddy bassline, and piercing but washed-out guitar licks, this song sounds every bit as opulent and luxurious as the cars and jewelry they boast in the music video.

Read More: Diddy Reflects On Continuing His Bad Boy Legacy With King Combs

King Combs’ “Flyest In The City”: Watch The Music Video

Meanwhile, this is just the latest step in Christan Combs’ burgeoning career, for which his father Diddy has accompanied him every step of the way. Sure, their relationship has obviously brought forth a lot of discussion and criticism due to accusations of nepotism and having everything handed to him. He doesn’t see it that way, and if he keeps up the momentum with quality tracks like these, then he probably doesn’t need the help to begin with. Regardless, if you haven’t heard C3 or this song yet, find it on your preferred streaming service and peep some notable bars below. Also, check out the music video above and stay up to date on HNHH for more on King Combs, Fabolous, A Boogie, and Jeremih.

Quotable Lyrics

Them n***as ain’t big dawgs, they too Chihuahua

My dawgs pump gas in full, my crew the Wawa

Make the work disappear, Future voilà

All black like Wakanda, the new T’Challa

Read More: Christian Combs Plays His Father Diddy In “Wu-Tang: An American Saga”

[via]