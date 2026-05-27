Charlamagne Tha God Is Not Impressed With Drake Breaking Michael Jackson's Record

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four National Championship-South Carolina at UCLA
Apr 5, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Charlamagne tha God in attendance during South Carolina Gamecocks game against the UCLA Bruins in the National Championship game of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Charlamagne Tha God is someone who has always been honest about the way he feels, and that is especially true in regards to Drake.

Charlamagne Tha God is one of the straightest shooters in the hip-hop commentary world. If he feels a certain way about something, he is going to make it public. This is especially true concerning Drake, whom he has always been critical of over the years.

Recently, Drake went number one on the charts with his song "Janice STFU." This gives him 14 number-one singles, which gives him the record for most number ones by a male solo artist. Of course, the record previously belonged to Michael Jackson.

While surpassing Michael Jackson is a huge achievement, Charlamagne isn't so impressed. In fact, he sees this as living proof that sometimes, numbers are just numbers, and not a true testament when it comes to cultural impact.

"This is why I say numbers lie. 'Cause does Drake have the numbers? Yes. Does Drake have music that will stand the test of time? Yes. But, we know that a lot of the music that Drake makes does not have the cultural impact of an 'Off the Wall' or a 'Thriller,'" Charlamagne explained.

Read More: Drake "HABIBTI" & "MAID OF HONOUR" Review

Charlamagne Tha God On Drake's Record

We can certainly see what Charlamagne Tha God means here. There are a few Drake number ones that feel like they should never have been there to begin with. He has a lot of one-week wonders, which certainly takes away from the achievement.

However, 14 number ones is still no easy task, and it is just further proof that Drake is an artist that the fans want to listen to, no matter what. ICEMAN has brought the slaps, and when you chart 42 songs on the Hot 100 in one week, you have to be doing something right.

As for Charlamagne, he is certainly entitled to this opinion, and he is not necessarily wrong. That said, the Drake stan-base is not going to be amused in the slightest.

Read More: Drake May Be The Most Critic-Proof Artist In Music

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
NBA: Oklahoma City Thunder at Toronto Raptors Music Drake Officially Goes Number One On The Hot 100 And Passes Michael Jackson In The Process
NBA: Boston Celtics at Toronto Raptors Music Drake Posts Michael Jackson As The "ICEMAN" After Breaking His Record
NBA: Oklahoma City Thunder at Toronto Raptors Music Drake Celebrates His Latest Achievements In Style
Drake Break Morgan Wallen Billboard Hot 100 Record Trilogy Music Drake Set To Break Morgan Wallen's Billboard Hot 100 Record With Trilogy
Comments 0