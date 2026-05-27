Charlamagne Tha God Is Not Impressed With Drake Breaking Michael Jackson's Record

Charlamagne Tha God is one of the straightest shooters in the hip-hop commentary world. If he feels a certain way about something, he is going to make it public. This is especially true concerning Drake, whom he has always been critical of over the years.

Recently, Drake went number one on the charts with his song "Janice STFU." This gives him 14 number-one singles, which gives him the record for most number ones by a male solo artist. Of course, the record previously belonged to Michael Jackson.

While surpassing Michael Jackson is a huge achievement, Charlamagne isn't so impressed. In fact, he sees this as living proof that sometimes, numbers are just numbers, and not a true testament when it comes to cultural impact.

"This is why I say numbers lie. 'Cause does Drake have the numbers? Yes. Does Drake have music that will stand the test of time? Yes. But, we know that a lot of the music that Drake makes does not have the cultural impact of an 'Off the Wall' or a 'Thriller,'" Charlamagne explained.

Charlamagne Tha God On Drake's Record

We can certainly see what Charlamagne Tha God means here. There are a few Drake number ones that feel like they should never have been there to begin with. He has a lot of one-week wonders, which certainly takes away from the achievement.

However, 14 number ones is still no easy task, and it is just further proof that Drake is an artist that the fans want to listen to, no matter what. ICEMAN has brought the slaps, and when you chart 42 songs on the Hot 100 in one week, you have to be doing something right.