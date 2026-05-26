Drake has officially gone number one on the Billboard Hot 100 thanks to his song "Janice STFU." This is the song everyone was anticipating to take the top spot, and in the end, that is exactly what happened.
According to Billboard, this is a huge milestone for Drake, as it is officially his 14th number-one hit. This has allowed him to surpass Michael Jackson for the most number-one hits from a male solo artist.
Furthermore, it should be mentioned that Drake has 42 tracks on the charts this week. This is officially a record for most simultaneous debuts on the Hot 100. The previous record was occupied by Morgan Wallen, who once had 37 songs on the charts at one time.
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Drake Secures His 14th Number One
If you are curious about the other 13 Drake songs that have gone number one, you can find them below. As you will notice, most of Drake's number ones are from 2016 onward. This makes a lot of sense as 2016 is around the time he started tripling down on the pop records.
Every Drake Song To Go Number One:
- “Janice STFU”
- “First Person Shooter,” feat. J. Cole
- “Slime You Out,” feat. SZA
- “Jimmy Cooks,” feat. 21 Savage
- “Wait for U,” Future feat. Drake & Tems
- “Way 2 Sexy,” feat. Future & Young Thug
- “What’s Next”
- “Toosie Slide”
- “In My Feelings”
- “Nice for What”
- “God’s Plan”
- “One Dance,” feat. WizKid & Kyla
- “Work,” feat. Drake
- “What’s My Name?,” Rihanna feat. Drake
Ultimately, these are huge milestones for Drake and further proof that ICEMAN has been a major success in all senses of the word. Only time will tell which songs continue to chart and dominate the Top 10.