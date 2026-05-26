Drake has officially gone number one with the track, "Janice STFU," and it has allowed him to surpass Michael Jackson.

If you are curious about the other 13 Drake songs that have gone number one, you can find them below. As you will notice, most of Drake's number ones are from 2016 onward. This makes a lot of sense as 2016 is around the time he started tripling down on the pop records.

Furthermore, it should be mentioned that Drake has 42 tracks on the charts this week. This is officially a record for most simultaneous debuts on the Hot 100. The previous record was occupied by Morgan Wallen, who once had 37 songs on the charts at one time.

Drake has officially gone number one on the Billboard Hot 100 thanks to his song "Janice STFU." This is the song everyone was anticipating to take the top spot, and in the end, that is exactly what happened.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!