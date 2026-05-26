DJ Hed Criticized After Airing Edited Version Of Drake's "2 Hard 4 The Radio"

BY Alexander Cole
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NBA: Indiana Pacers at Toronto Raptors
Dec 1, 2017; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors ambassador and rap artist Drake laughs as he eats popcorn from his courtside seat in the front row against the Indiana Pacers at Air Canada Centre. The Raptors beat the Pacers 120-115. Mandatory Credit: Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
DJ Hed revealed that he took the Mustard and West Coast disses out of Drake's "2 Hard 4 The Radio," and no one is happy about it.

DJ Hed made waves on the night of Drake's album release by claiming that a second project was coming alongside ICEMAN. At the time, he said the second album was called Man Of Honour. Of course, we now know the project was actually called MAID OF HONOUR. Furthermore, we also know that it was a triple release as opposed to a double release.

Since that fateful Friday, DJ Hed has remained in the headlines thanks to a recent move involving the song "2 Hard 4 The Radio." This is the song in which Drake takes shots at the West Coast over Bay Area production. He even disses Mustard on the song, for good measure. However, Hed took it upon himself to remove some of the disses and clean it up for his own radio broadcast.

This has led to some widespread criticism, with many stating that DJ Hed should either play the song as it was written or just forget about it entirely. Overall, this was a take that was articulated by Wayno on his YouTube page.

Read More: Drake May Be The Most Critic-Proof Artist In Music

DJ Hed Takes Some Heat

Rory & Mal had a similar take on the situation, with the pair calling Hed "weird" for his move. Rory & Mal have been kind to Drake over the past couple of years, so this should not be a surprise. However, it's clear that hip-hop commentators don't love the idea of a DJ editing out disses to make his friends more comfortable.

In the end, Drake is likely to have the last laugh here as "2 Hard 4 The Radio" is one of potentially 43 tracks that will land on the Billboard Hot 100 tomorrow. In fact, this is a song that has Top 10 potential given its hype on the album.

However, it is expected that "Janice STFU" will be the song contending for number one.

Read More: Drake "ICEMAN" Album Review

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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