DJ Hed made waves on the night of Drake's album release by claiming that a second project was coming alongside ICEMAN. At the time, he said the second album was called Man Of Honour. Of course, we now know the project was actually called MAID OF HONOUR. Furthermore, we also know that it was a triple release as opposed to a double release.

Since that fateful Friday, DJ Hed has remained in the headlines thanks to a recent move involving the song "2 Hard 4 The Radio." This is the song in which Drake takes shots at the West Coast over Bay Area production. He even disses Mustard on the song, for good measure. However, Hed took it upon himself to remove some of the disses and clean it up for his own radio broadcast.

This has led to some widespread criticism, with many stating that DJ Hed should either play the song as it was written or just forget about it entirely. Overall, this was a take that was articulated by Wayno on his YouTube page.

DJ Hed Takes Some Heat

Rory & Mal had a similar take on the situation, with the pair calling Hed "weird" for his move. Rory & Mal have been kind to Drake over the past couple of years, so this should not be a surprise. However, it's clear that hip-hop commentators don't love the idea of a DJ editing out disses to make his friends more comfortable.

In the end, Drake is likely to have the last laugh here as "2 Hard 4 The Radio" is one of potentially 43 tracks that will land on the Billboard Hot 100 tomorrow. In fact, this is a song that has Top 10 potential given its hype on the album.