DJ Hed Claims Drake Has An Alleged Second Album Dropping Tonight Called "Man Of Honor"

BY Alexander Cole
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NBA: Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder
Dec 1, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Rapper, singer and actor Drake shakes hands with a fan during the second half of an Oklahoma City Thunder game at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
DJ Hed took to X on Thursday and threw fans for a loop by suggesting a second Drake album might be dropping tonight.

DJ Hed was a key figure during the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef back in 2024. He had the inside scoop on what Kendrick was cooking up, and he was consistent in warning fans about what was to come. While he was vague at times, he was mostly correct. At least when it came to all matters involving K. Dot.

When it comes to the Drake fandom, Hed is not a beloved figure. Instead, he is seen as someone who directly opposes the Canadian megastar. Regardless, Hed knows how to turn some heads on social media, and this afternoon, he did just that.

In a tweet, he revealed that he is excited about tonight's ICEMAN release. It was here that he revealed Molly Santana is allegedly on the same song as Future. Subsequently, the Effective Immediately host claimed that Drake might have a second album planned tonight, called "Man Of Honor."

"Gonna be a great night. Looking fwd to him reuniting w/ Future, heard Molly Santana is on the song w them," DJ hed wrote. "+ alleged “Man Of Honor” (2nd album) droppin like an hour later. Hope we get some slaps."

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DJ Hed On Drake's Rollout

Quite frankly, this is the first we are hearing of this. DJ Hed's tweet hit the timeline like a Mack truck, and for the most part, fans don't really believe him. After all, there is nothing that hints at Drake doing such a thing. Sure, Frank Ocean did this in 2016 with Blonde, but that doesn't mean Drake is going to do it too.

If a second album really is on the horizon, then the timeline is going to be in complete shambles. However, at this time, it is impossible to say whether or not Hed has a real inside information, or if he is simply engagement baiting.

We will just have to wait and see what happens tonight at midnight.

Read More: The Drake & Future Fallout Was Never Built To Last

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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