DJ Hed was a key figure during the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef back in 2024. He had the inside scoop on what Kendrick was cooking up, and he was consistent in warning fans about what was to come. While he was vague at times, he was mostly correct. At least when it came to all matters involving K. Dot.

When it comes to the Drake fandom, Hed is not a beloved figure. Instead, he is seen as someone who directly opposes the Canadian megastar. Regardless, Hed knows how to turn some heads on social media, and this afternoon, he did just that.

In a tweet, he revealed that he is excited about tonight's ICEMAN release. It was here that he revealed Molly Santana is allegedly on the same song as Future. Subsequently, the Effective Immediately host claimed that Drake might have a second album planned tonight, called "Man Of Honor."

"Gonna be a great night. Looking fwd to him reuniting w/ Future, heard Molly Santana is on the song w them," DJ hed wrote. "+ alleged “Man Of Honor” (2nd album) droppin like an hour later. Hope we get some slaps."

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DJ Hed On Drake's Rollout

Quite frankly, this is the first we are hearing of this. DJ Hed's tweet hit the timeline like a Mack truck, and for the most part, fans don't really believe him. After all, there is nothing that hints at Drake doing such a thing. Sure, Frank Ocean did this in 2016 with Blonde, but that doesn't mean Drake is going to do it too.

If a second album really is on the horizon, then the timeline is going to be in complete shambles. However, at this time, it is impossible to say whether or not Hed has a real inside information, or if he is simply engagement baiting.