Ranking Every Air Jordan Ever Made In New York Knicks Colors

The New York Knicks have one of the best color combinations in professional sports. Orange and blue should not work as well as they do, but on the right shoe, they are hard to beat. Jordan Brand has revisited the Knicks palette dozens of times across retros, signature models, and lifestyle silhouettes.

Some of those shoes are all-time classics. Others are shoes of their era and nothing more. This list ranks every Air Jordan ever made in Knicks colors, from the bottom of the roster to the only one that truly got it right.

14. Air Jordan Melo M9 "Knicks"

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The Melo M9 was Carmelo Anthony's ninth signature shoe with Jordan Brand. It was released in 2013 while Melo was in the middle of his prime years in New York.

The colorway is straightforward with a royal blue upper, orange laces, navy toe cap. It's very on-brand for the Knicks. The shoe itself is bulky and performance-focused, a product of its era.

The Flywire cables and patent leather toe were bold design choices at the time. As a Knicks colorway, it works, but the M9 silhouette holds it back. It lands at the bottom of this list for a reason.

13. Air Jordan Melo M7 Advance "Knicks Away"

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The Melo M7 Advance was an updated version of Carmelo's seventh signature shoe. This colorway takes the away game angle seriously. Royal blue dominates the upper with a black collar and white outsole underneath.

The orange Jumpman on the side panel ties it to the Knicks without being too loud. The ribbed texture on the forefoot was a signature design detail of the M7 line.

It sits just above the M9 because the silhouette is cleaner overall. Still a performance shoe first, but it wears the Knicks colors with more intention than most on this list.

12. Air Jordan Spike Forty PE "Total Orange"

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The Spike Forty PE is Spike Lee's signature Jordan shoe, built to celebrate his 40 years of Knicks fandom. This "Total Orange" colorway flips the usual Knicks color balance.

Orange dominates the entire upper while purple replaces the expected royal blue on the overlays. It is a loud shoe. The speckled midsole and patent leather panels are very Spike. It does not look like a traditional Knicks colorway, which is exactly the point.

Spike has never been a traditional Knicks fan. The shoe is more art project than sneaker, and that keeps it from ranking any higher.

11. Air Jordan Melo 1.5 "Knicks"

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The Melo 1.5 was Carmelo's first signature shoe with Jordan Brand. This colorway is one of the cleanest Knicks looks in his entire signature line.

White leather upper, royal blue heel and strap, orange laces, and outsole. The "Carmelo" script on the ankle strap is a nice touch. It reads like a home game shoe. The silhouette is simple and low-fuss compared to the later Melo models.

That works in its favor here. It does not try too hard. The Knicks' colors land naturally on this shoe in a way they never quite did on the M7 or M9.

10. Air Jordan 1 Flight "New York Knicks"

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The Air Jordan 1 Flight is not an Air Jordan 1. That distinction matters on a list like this. It is a lifestyle shoe built on AJ1 DNA but designed as its own thing.

The Knicks' colorway is well executed, though. Royal blue nylon upper, white leather base, orange Jumpman, and outsole. The square ventilation ports on the heel are a unique detail. It looks like a Knicks shoe from the early 2010s, which is exactly what it is.

It ranks here because the silhouette is a tier below the retros. The colors are right, but the shoe underneath them is not.

9. Air Jordan Son of Mars Low "Knicks"

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The Son of Mars Low is a hybrid silhouette that borrows from several classic Air Jordans at once. The elephant print midsole is the standout detail here.

It runs in royal blue against the orange upper, which is an aggressive combination. Orange and blue work on this shoe in a way they do not on most others on this list.

The black collar and laces keep it grounded. It is a loud shoe, but it earns it. The Son of Mars Low does not get enough credit as a silhouette. This Knicks colorway is one of the better arguments for it.

8. Air Jordan Legacy 312 "Knicks"

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The Legacy 312 is one of the more underrated Jordan silhouettes of the last decade. It combines design elements from the AJ3, AJ11, and AJ15 into one shoe.

This Knicks colorway takes an unexpected approach. Black suede dominates the upper instead of the expected blue or white base. The royal blue Swoosh and orange heel pod bring the Knicks' colors in as accents rather than the main event.

The elephant print midsole panel ties it back to Jordan Brand heritage. It is a more restrained Knicks shoe than most on this list. That restraint is what makes it interesting.

7. Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Knicks"

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The AJ1 is the most important sneaker Jordan Brand has ever made. Putting it in Knicks colors should be a slam dunk.

This colorway gets it mostly right. Royal blue leather base with orange overlays, Swoosh, laces, and outsole. The Wings logo on the ankle is debossed in blue on blue, which is a clean detail.

The problem is that the orange reads more red-orange than the true Knicks orange. It is close but not exact. That keeps it out of the top five. The silhouette deserves better than almost right. Still a good shoe, just not a perfect Knicks shoe.

6. Air Jordan 5 Retro Low "Knicks"

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The AJ5 Low does not get the same respect as the high, but this colorway makes a strong case for it. Deep royal blue suede covers most of the upper.

The orange shark teeth on the midsole are the defining detail. They pop against the white midsole in a way that feels intentional and not overdone. The reflective tongue and clear outsole are signature AJ5 details that carry over from the original.

Orange hits on the tongue tab and heel pull keep the Knicks theme consistent throughout. The Low profile gives it a wearability that the high version would not have. Overall, it is a sleeper on this list.

5. Air Jordan 8 "Knicks" (Releases December 2026)

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The AJ8 is one of the most underused silhouettes in Jordan Brand's retro rotation. This colorway makes the wait worth it. The upper is all black leather, which is an unusual choice for a Knicks shoe.

The color lives entirely in the midsole graphic. Blue and orange swirl together in a fluid, almost painterly pattern against the black base. It is unlike anything else on this list. The restraint on top makes the midsole hit harder.

This shoe has not been released yet, which means it still has a chance to be the most talked about Knicks Jordan ever made. But the hype is justified.

4. Jordan Spizike "Knicks" Blue

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The Spizike is Spike Lee's signature Jordan silhouette, a mashup of the AJ3, AJ4, AJ5, AJ6, and AJ20. It is a complicated shoe, and it works better than it has any right to.

This blue colorway is the more wearable of the two Knicks Spizikes. Deep royal blue suede covers most of the upper. The elephant print panels at the toe and heel add texture without competing with the color. Orange appears sparingly on the lace lock, which is the right call.

Black keeps everything grounded, and the Spiz'ike belongs to New York in a way few Jordan silhouettes do. This colorway honors that without overdoing it.

3. Jordan Spizike "Knicks" Orange

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This is the bolder of the two Knicks Spizikes, and it earns the higher spot. Orange leather covers the entire upper with embossed elephant print detailing throughout.

Black panels frame the midfoot and midsole, giving the shoe structure it would otherwise lack. The icy blue outsole underneath is an unexpected detail that works surprisingly well. There is no blue anywhere else on the shoe, which takes confidence.

Most teams would not dare make orange the primary color on a sneaker. The Knicks can. Spike Lee understood that when he made this. It is a loud shoe worn by a loud fanbase, and it fits perfectly.

2. Air Jordan 10 OG "New York"

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The AJ10 OG "New York" was released in 1995 as part of Jordan Brand's city pack. It is one of the earliest and most important Knicks Jordans ever made.

White leather upper, black collar and midsole, royal blue outsole. The color is restrained and confident. There is no orange on this shoe at all. It does not need it. The Cities pack was Jordan Brand acknowledging the cultural weight of specific NBA markets.

The simplicity is what makes it great. Thirty years later, it still looks right. That kind of longevity separates it from almost everything else on this list.

1. Air Jordan 3 "New York Knicks"

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The AJ3 is one of the greatest sneakers ever made. This colorway treats it accordingly.

White tumbled leather upper, elephant print panels, orange midsole, royal blue lace dubraes, and collar lining. Every Knicks color is present and placed exactly right. The orange midsole is the key detail. It grounds the whole shoe and makes it feel complete.