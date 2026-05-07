The Story Behind Andre Drummond's Air Jordan 10 "Double Nickel" Is Too Good

BY Ben Atkinson
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NBA: Boston Celtics at Philadelphia 76ers
Apr 30, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Andre Drummond (1) reacts to his score against the Boston Celtics during the second quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
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Andre Drummond wore the Air Jordan 10 "Double Nickel" colorway at MSG for Game 2 against the New York Knicks.

Andre Drummond laced up the Air Jordan 10 "Double Nickel" for Game 2 at MSG and the location made the shoe choice impossible to ignore. Whether it was intentional or not, the story behind this colorway is too good to overlook.

The "Double Nickel" gets its name from Michael Jordan's legendary 55-point performance against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on March 28th, 1995. It was just his 5th game back from his first retirement.

MJ dropped 55 on the Knicks in the Air Jordan 10, wearing number 45 instead of his usual 23 during his comeback run. The shoe commemorates that exact moment, with "45" embroidered on the lateral ankle to mirror his jersey number that night.

Drummond wearing it at the same building, against the same franchise, in a playoff game is a detail that lands differently depending on how much you know about the shoe. Coincidence or not, it's a very specific choice for a very specific venue.

The colorway runs on a white tumbled leather upper with a black tongue and midsole, red accents throughout, and MJ's list of career accomplishments printed on the outsole. It's a Chicago Bulls colorway down to the last detail.

The 76ers lost. MJ's Bulls won that night. History doesn't always repeat itself.

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Andre Drummond's Air Jordan 10 "Double Nickel"

The Air Jordan 10 "Double Nickel" first released in 2015 to mark the 20th anniversary of Jordan's iconic MSG performance. The 2015 version is considered the most faithful retro of the original, featuring richer leather and a shape closer to the 1995 player exclusive than the earlier 2012 Chicago 10 retro.

The "45" collar embroidery is the key detail that separates it from other Chicago 10 releases. Without it, it's just another Bulls-colored Jordan.

With it, the shoe carries a very specific game, a very specific night, and a very specific building attached to it. That building being MSG makes Drummond's choice all the more notable.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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