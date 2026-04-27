Air Jordan 10 "Red Steel" 2027 Release Date Set

The Air Jordan 10 "Red Steel" is officially making its long-awaited return next year. Initially released in 2005 for $125, this marks the first reissue of the colorway, ending a 22-year absence from retail shelves. That kind of gap alone makes this a very significant drop.

Jordan Brand has been steadily reviving the AJ10 lineup, with the "Steel" returning in 2025 and the "Sacramento" dropping in December 2026. The "Red Steel" is the natural next chapter in that run. Furthermore, the momentum around the AJ10 silhouette right now is very real.

While the "Red Steel" colorway was not actually worn in NBA action by Michael Jordan, its red accents gave it a Chicago Bulls-look that proved popular with fans. That Bulls energy without being a direct Bulls colorway is a sweet spot that sneakerheads always appreciate.

The 2027 reissue will stay close to the original design, with only minor updates to the shape in line with modern retros. Retail pricing has not yet been confirmed officially.

Readers can expect availability from Nike's SNKRS app and select Jordan Brand retailers. Additionally, original 2005 pairs currently resell between $200 and $380 on StockX, with deadstock inventory remaining notoriously scarce. The March 20th drop gives collectors a fresh, affordable shot at a shoe many never had a chance to own.

Air Jordan 10 "Red Steel"

The Air Jordan 10 "Red Steel" is one of the cleaner mid-2000s colorways Jordan Brand ever produced. A white tumbled leather upper sets the base, while bold red accents land across the eyestays, laces, collar, and tongue.

Grey detailing appears on the lace loops and outsole, tying directly back to the original "Steel" colorway that inspired the nickname. The color blocking reads Chicago Bulls-adjacent without being too obvious about it.