Air Jordan 10 "Red Steel" 2027 Release Date Set

BY Ben Atkinson
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The Air Jordan 10 "Red Steel" returns in 2027 for its first-ever retro, giving sneakerheads a fresh chance at the rare 2005 colorway.

The Air Jordan 10 "Red Steel" is officially making its long-awaited return next year. Initially released in 2005 for $125, this marks the first reissue of the colorway, ending a 22-year absence from retail shelves. That kind of gap alone makes this a very significant drop.

Jordan Brand has been steadily reviving the AJ10 lineup, with the "Steel" returning in 2025 and the "Sacramento" dropping in December 2026. The "Red Steel" is the natural next chapter in that run. Furthermore, the momentum around the AJ10 silhouette right now is very real.

While the "Red Steel" colorway was not actually worn in NBA action by Michael Jordan, its red accents gave it a Chicago Bulls-look that proved popular with fans. That Bulls energy without being a direct Bulls colorway is a sweet spot that sneakerheads always appreciate.

The 2027 reissue will stay close to the original design, with only minor updates to the shape in line with modern retros. Retail pricing has not yet been confirmed officially.

Readers can expect availability from Nike's SNKRS app and select Jordan Brand retailers. Additionally, original 2005 pairs currently resell between $200 and $380 on StockX, with deadstock inventory remaining notoriously scarce. The March 20th drop gives collectors a fresh, affordable shot at a shoe many never had a chance to own.

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Air Jordan 10 "Red Steel"

The Air Jordan 10 "Red Steel" is one of the cleaner mid-2000s colorways Jordan Brand ever produced. A white tumbled leather upper sets the base, while bold red accents land across the eyestays, laces, collar, and tongue.

Grey detailing appears on the lace loops and outsole, tying directly back to the original "Steel" colorway that inspired the nickname. The color blocking reads Chicago Bulls-adjacent without being too obvious about it.

The signature AJ10 outsole features a list of Michael Jordan's early career achievements, a detail that has defined the silhouette since its 1994 debut. The checkerboard inner lining adds one final layer of classic Jordan Brand DNA throughout. Overall it is a timeless, versatile shoe.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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