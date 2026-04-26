Detailed Look Surfaces Of Air Jordan 14 "SDSU" PE For San Diego State

BY Ben Atkinson
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The Air Jordan 14 "SDSU" player-exclusive brings a blacked-out build to San Diego State's basketball program.

Jordan Brand continues its Air Jordan 14 PE rollout for college programs, and SDSU is the latest to surface. This pair is a clean and understated sneaker that really lets the details do all the talking.

The shoe follows suit from past pairs, adding a monochrome sheet of black suede to the upper to match the Aztecs' uniforms. Furthermore, red appears on the Jumpman logo on the vamp, the Jordan branding at the top of the tongue, and the Jumpman 23 on the heel panel.

The most notable change comes at the lateral badge, where San Diego State branding replaces the traditional emblem, tying the pair directly to the program. That SDSU shield logo sitting in the classic AJ14 window is a genuinely sharp detail.

The pair surfaced via a leak source rather than the school itself, and it is safe to assume it is intended for SDSU basketball, as SDSU football remains under the Nike umbrella.

These will not hit retail. Additionally, SDSU has a strong history with Jordan Brand going back to Kawhi Leonard's college days. This PE adds another chapter to that relationship. For collectors and Aztecs fans alike, this is a seriously clean school exclusive.

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Air Jordan 14 "SDSU" PE

The Air Jordan 14 is one of Michael Jordan's most underappreciated signature models. Inspired by his Ferrari 550 M, the shoe carries automotive design cues throughout its paneling and midsole.

The SDSU version leans hard into a blacked-out aesthetic with a premium suede upper that feels elevated and intentional. Carbon fiber texture accents also run along the midsole and toe, giving the shoe serious depth and visual texture.

Red hits on the tongue, heel Jumpman, and lateral shield badge tie directly to the Aztecs' team colors. Tonal black tooling and subtle texture shifts give the shoe additional depth without adding visual noise.

Overall it is one of the cleaner Jordan 14 PEs to surface in recent memory.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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