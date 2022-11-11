Jordan Brand has contracts with a few amazing college programs, including the Oregon Ducks. Over the years, the Ducks have received a plethora of amazing Jumpman shoes, from a wide range of silhouettes. These shoes are only offered to players and staff, which makes them super rare.

For the uninitiated, these kicks are oftentimes referred to as PEs. This is short for Player Exclusives. Player Exclusives are very rarely ever sold on the retail market. If they do go up for sale, it’s because a player decided to sell their shoes for some extra money.

Head coach Dan Lanning of the Oregon Ducks engages with his players during pregame warm-up prior to the start of the game against the California Golden Bears at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium on October 29, 2022 in Berkeley, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Oregon Ducks Air Jordan 14

In a new Instagram post, the Oregon Ducks revealed that they have received a brand-new PE. As you can see below, the team is getting a fresh Air Jordan 14. This is an oftentimes overlooked silhouette, although real sneakerheads know it is a fantastic shoe that is well worth a cop.

This version of the Air Jordan 14 is unique for the Ducks as it actually contains a primary color of grey. Dark grey is found on the upper, while some light grey overlays are thrown into the mix. Additionally, green is placed on the midsole and the lining on the inside of the shoe.

Overall, this is another dope Oregon Ducks shoe. One could make the argument that the Ducks have the best Jumpman PEs, and this is yet another example of that.

Again, you will not be seeing these on the market anytime soon. Thankfully, you can stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates on what is coming to the market. Also, let us know your thoughts on this PE, in the comments down below.

[Via]