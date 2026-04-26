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Detailed Look Surfaces Of Air Jordan 14 "SDSU" PE For San Diego State
The Air Jordan 14 "SDSU" player-exclusive brings a blacked-out build to San Diego State's basketball program.
By
Ben Atkinson
April 26, 2026