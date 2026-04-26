Travis Scott Brings Cactus Jack To Soccer Pitch With Nike Phantom 6 Collab

Travis Scott is officially entering the football space, and the timing could not be more perfect. This collaboration marks Travis Scott's first official venture into performance football footwear. With the 2026 FIFA World Cup taking place across North America, the moment feels massive.

This manifests as an extension of the lifestyle version previewed at Nike's TOMA El Juego events. Furthermore, Travis Scott was confirmed wearing the Phantom 6 Indoor boots at the Nike Football TOMA event recently.

Technically, the pair retains the full features of the Phantom 6, including a Tuned Gripknit upper for precise ball control and a Cyclone 360 sole optimized for quick direction changes. So this is a genuine performance boot, not just a lifestyle crossover.

Design details include a vibrant green upper with sparkling gold accents, the "Cactus Jack" wordmark on the medial side, and the brand's iconic stitched face logo on the heel. Additionally, an iridescent soleplate adds serious visual punch from below.

The Travis Scott x Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite is currently expected to release in Summer 2026. Exact pricing and retail details remain unconfirmed. Expect this to be extremely limited and highly competitive at drop time.

Travis Scott x Nike Phantom 6 Low

The Travis Scott x Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite IC SE is one of the most visually striking football boots in recent memory. The boot features a vibrant green upper, earthy brown accents, and a wild iridescent soleplate.

Yellow laces cut sharply against the dark brown collar, while gold Swoosh branding adds luxury to the overall look. Cactus Jack meets fittingly cactus-like green overtones, with bronze spikes and a brown insole linking back to Scott's established design vibe.

The heel panel features an iridescent snakeskin texture that shifts color depending on the light. "Cactus Jack" script runs across the side in bold graffiti lettering.