Travis Scott Shows Up To Toma El Juego ATL In Unreleased Nike

Travis Scott showed up where nobody expected him last night. The Houston rapper made a surprise appearance at Toma El Juego ATL, the celebrity basketball event that has quickly become one of the most watched cultural moments in sports entertainment. He brought the crowd to life and his feet brought the sneaker world to attention.

Scott arrived in an unreleased baby blue Nike Air Force 1 Low that nobody has seen before. The colorway is soft, monochromatic, and completely unexpected from an artist whose Cactus Jack aesthetic usually leans darker and more aggressive. It is a significant departure from his typical footwear choices. Because of that contrast, this sighting is particularly interesting.

Travis Scott's relationship with Nike and Jordan Brand is one of the most productive in sneaker history. Every shoe he wears publicly gets analyzed. Every unreleased colorway he steps out in gets immediately added to release watch lists. This baby blue Air Force 1 Low will be no different.

Beyond the sighting itself, the Air Force 1 Low is one of Nike's most enduring silhouettes. It has served as a canvas for some of the most important collaborations in sneaker history.

A Travis Scott take on the AF1 Low in this colorway would be one of the more surprising releases in his catalog. As a result, the sneaker world is now watching closely to see what comes next.

Travis Scott at Toma El Juego ATL

The unreleased Nike Air Force 1 Low Travis Scott wore at Toma El Juego ATL runs in a soft, washed baby blue tone from top to bottom. The upper appears to carry a slightly textured or painted finish, giving it an almost aged, vintage quality.

The midsole and outsole match the upper closely, creating a near-monochromatic look throughout. There are no visible Cactus Jack co-branding details in the images, though that could change on a final retail version.