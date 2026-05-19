Cam'ron & Mase Say Cardi B Shows Why They Don't Date Women From NY

High-profile celebrity relationships often cause conversation, and Cardi B has been at the center of gossip for years. Fans and critics have been tracking her romances since her early days on Love & Hip Hop, but following her long-term relationship with Offset and subsequent romance with the NFL's Stefon Diggs, she hasn't left gossip circles.
Never those who mince words, rappers Cam'ron and Mase had a few things to say about Cardi and her escapades. While chatting on the It Is What It Is podcast, they spoke about Cardi and Diggs, the father of her fourth child, whom she welcomed in the Fall of last year. Recently, a video surfaced of the Bronx hitmaker reportedly getting into a heated altercation with Diggs. Cam and Mase took the opportunity to say that it showed why they don't date women from New York.
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Cam'ron & Mase Joke About Cardi & Diggs
The rappers-turned-podcast hosts suggested that women from the Big Apple are a bit too aggressive. "To be totally honest with you...and Cardi B is dope, sexy, personality, everything. But this is why I don't deal with women from New York. I just don't," said Cam as Mase laughed.
"I was gon' bring that up, but I didn't want to line step," added Mase. "Guys from New York don't date girls from New York. They just don't, 'cause they know what they about to say is not gonna be good. Girls from New York will punch you in your mouth as a guy."
Cam continued, "And want you to hit them back." He quickly corrected to say that he's not promoting any domestic violence or a man fighting with his woman. Meanwhile, Cardi's relationship with Diggs remains a mystery. Some say that he cheated and she's done with him, while others point to their recent rendezvous, speculating that the two have reconciled or never broke up in the first place. Check out Cam'ron and Mase talking about women from New York below.