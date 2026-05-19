Cam'ron & Mase Say Cardi B Shows Why They Don't Date Women From NY

Cardi B recently went viral for arguing with Stefon Diggs, and Cam and Mase say it proves why women from New York aren't in their dating pool.

Cam continued, "And want you to hit them back." He quickly corrected to say that he's not promoting any domestic violence or a man fighting with his woman. Meanwhile, Cardi's relationship with Diggs remains a mystery. Some say that he cheated and she's done with him, while others point to their recent rendezvous, speculating that the two have reconciled or never broke up in the first place. Check out Cam'ron and Mase talking about women from New York below.

"I was gon' bring that up, but I didn't want to line step," added Mase. "Guys from New York don't date girls from New York. They just don't, 'cause they know what they about to say is not gonna be good. Girls from New York will punch you in your mouth as a guy."

Never those who mince words, rappers Cam'ron and Mase had a few things to say about Cardi and her escapades. While chatting on the It Is What It Is podcast, they spoke about Cardi and Diggs, the father of her fourth child, whom she welcomed in the Fall of last year. Recently, a video surfaced of the Bronx hitmaker reportedly getting into a heated altercation with Diggs . Cam and Mase took the opportunity to say that it showed why they don't date women from New York.

About The Author

Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.