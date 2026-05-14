Cardi B Reveals Why She Was Yelling At Stefon Diggs In Viral Video

Earlier today, we reported that Cardi B and Stefon Diggs were reportedly back together. This news came following Cardi's appearance at a Mother's Day event held by Stefon Diggs. Sources claim Diggs has been willing to make it work between the two, and Cardi was interested in rekindling things.

All of this came just days after Diggs beat his assault case. The NFL star was in court as his former chef, Jamila Adams, accused him of assault and strangulation. In the end, Diggs was acquitted on all charges and has been looking to get back with Cardi now that the dust has settled.

However, as it turns out, the reconciled couple is already going through some public drama. On Wednesday evening, a video started making the rounds on social media, in which Cardi B could be seen yelling at Stefon Diggs outside of what appears to be a strip mall. Diggs can be seen leaning against the car, while Cardi B does the yelling. Another man had to come in and hold her back at one point.

Cardi B Gives It To Stefon Diggs

According to TMZ, this all took place outside of a coffee shop in Burtonsville, Maryland. For those who may not know, this is a town that is fairly close to Washington, D.C.

Cardi subsequently took to social media, where she revealed that this was all because she was hungry. "Sometimes I forget I’m a celebrity… damn y’all ain’t never cuss your babydad out when you hungry?" she explained.

Whether or not you believe that explanation is completely up to you to decide. Ultimately, this video has proven to be a huge discourse driver on social media, which should not be surprising.

Only time will tell whether or not these two can stay reconciled.