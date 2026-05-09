Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Reunite At Mother's Day Event After Breakup

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Cardi B Stefon Diggs Reunite Mothers Day Event After Breakup
Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Cardi B arrives for the half time show at the game between New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Some fans are speculating Cardi B and Stefon Diggs might be back together amid the latter's not guilty verdict in his assault case.

Cardi B hoped to avoid romantic drama when she began a relationship with Stefon Diggs, but this didn't turn out to be the case. The two seemingly broke up after his New England Patriots lost in the Super Bowl this year and amid his assault case, which recently resulted in a not guilty verdict. But a new development has fans asking if they're back together.

philip lewis shared some pictures on Twitter of the two posing for a photo and hanging out, reportedly at the Diggs Deep Foundation's Mother's Day event in Washington, D.C. today (Saturday, May 9). A video from FearBuck on the social media platform shows Diggs kissing Cardi on the side of her head and talking with her after the photo.

The coparents immediately sparked reconciliation rumors with this public appearance, which neither have confirmed via social media at press time. As such, only time will tell if this is really the case. It wouldn't be the first time Cardi B and Stefon Diggs did this, as he attended her "Little Miss Drama" tour stop in D.C. last month.

Read More: French Montana's Confidence Finally Paid Off During "Verzuz"

Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Reunite

This comes after some folks speculated Cardi B shaded Stefon Diggs during her tour, specifically at one point of a concert where she passionately recited the lyrics to her track "Principle." "It’s called the principle. You can’t be out here playing with a b***h like me," she expressed. "There’s n***as out here praying for a b***h like me. You hear me? You ain’t never had a bad b***h like this, n***a. Never in your motherf***ing life! None of them b***hes ain’t f***ing with me!"

But Cardi quickly shut these rumors down. "Dear blogs, when I perform a song I always introduce the song with a lil razzle dazzle," she shared online. "Not everything is a shot or personal. I’m actually repeating lyrics from the songs…Relax."

The two began dating sometime in late 2024, when relationship rumors surfaced. They confirmed the romance a few months later, had a child, and later fueled split speculation they seemed to reinforce via social media. Are they back together or is this a one-off?

Read More: Chris Brown Can't Be Canceled, Regardless Of Your Outrage

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Stefon Diggs Patriots Releasing Sports Stefon Diggs Breaks Silence On Patriots Releasing Him After One Season
NFL: AFC Championship Game-New England Patriots at Denver Broncos Relationships Cardi B Disses Stefon Diggs During "Little Miss Drama" Concert
Cardi B Stefon Diggs Viral Rant Music Cardi B Reveals If Stefon Diggs Sparked Her Viral Concert Rant
Stefon Diggs Cardi B Reunion Rumors Gossip Stefon Diggs Sparks Cardi B Reunion Rumors At D.C. “Little Miss Drama” Show
Comments 0