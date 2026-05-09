Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Reunite At Mother's Day Event After Breakup

Cardi B hoped to avoid romantic drama when she began a relationship with Stefon Diggs, but this didn't turn out to be the case. The two seemingly broke up after his New England Patriots lost in the Super Bowl this year and amid his assault case, which recently resulted in a not guilty verdict. But a new development has fans asking if they're back together.

philip lewis shared some pictures on Twitter of the two posing for a photo and hanging out, reportedly at the Diggs Deep Foundation's Mother's Day event in Washington, D.C. today (Saturday, May 9). A video from FearBuck on the social media platform shows Diggs kissing Cardi on the side of her head and talking with her after the photo.

The coparents immediately sparked reconciliation rumors with this public appearance, which neither have confirmed via social media at press time. As such, only time will tell if this is really the case. It wouldn't be the first time Cardi B and Stefon Diggs did this, as he attended her "Little Miss Drama" tour stop in D.C. last month.

Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Reunite

This comes after some folks speculated Cardi B shaded Stefon Diggs during her tour, specifically at one point of a concert where she passionately recited the lyrics to her track "Principle." "It’s called the principle. You can’t be out here playing with a b***h like me," she expressed. "There’s n***as out here praying for a b***h like me. You hear me? You ain’t never had a bad b***h like this, n***a. Never in your motherf***ing life! None of them b***hes ain’t f***ing with me!"

But Cardi quickly shut these rumors down. "Dear blogs, when I perform a song I always introduce the song with a lil razzle dazzle," she shared online. "Not everything is a shot or personal. I’m actually repeating lyrics from the songs…Relax."