It's been an undoubtedly tough few weeks for Stefon Diggs, and now, he's in for yet another major change. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports that the New England Patriots are going to release him. It'll be official starting next week, when the league year officially begins. Diggs addressed the move in a short post on Instagram. "THANK YOU for a hell of a year," he wrote. "We family forever."

News of the Patriots' decision to release Diggs comes just weeks after his split from Cardi B, with whom he shares one child. Reportedly, the two of them decided to go their separate ways shortly before the Super Bowl last month. At the time of writing, neither of them has publicly addressed the breakup.

During one of the femcee's recent stops on her "Little Miss Drama" tour, however, fans suspected that she threw a bit of shade his way.

Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Breakup

Feb 2, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) speaks to the media during Opening Night for Super Bowl LX at San Jose Convention Center. Kirby Lee / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“It’s called the principle. You can’t be out here playing with a b*tch like me. There’s n***a out here praying for a b*tch like me. You hear me?” she said onstage. “You ain’t never had a bad b*tch like this, n***a. Never in your motherf*cking life! None of them b*tches ain’t f*cking with me!”

Cardi later took to Twitter/X to seemingly clarify that she was not talking about Diggs, noting that she was simply quoting her own lyrics. “Dear blogs, when I perform a song I always introduce the song with a lil razzle dazzle," she explained. "Not everything is a shot or personal. I’m actually repeating lyrics from the songs…Relax."

The Patriots' decision to release Diggs also comes a few months after he was accused of assaulting his former private chef.