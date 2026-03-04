Stefon Diggs Breaks Silence On Patriots Releasing Him After One Season

BY Caroline Fisher
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Stefon Diggs Patriots Releasing
Sep 21, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium. Brian Fluharty / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
One year into Stefon Diggs' three-year, $63.5 million contract, the New England Patriots have decided to release him.

It's been an undoubtedly tough few weeks for Stefon Diggs, and now, he's in for yet another major change. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports that the New England Patriots are going to release him. It'll be official starting next week, when the league year officially begins. Diggs addressed the move in a short post on Instagram. "THANK YOU for a hell of a year," he wrote. "We family forever."

News of the Patriots' decision to release Diggs comes just weeks after his split from Cardi B, with whom he shares one child. Reportedly, the two of them decided to go their separate ways shortly before the Super Bowl last month. At the time of writing, neither of them has publicly addressed the breakup.

During one of the femcee's recent stops on her "Little Miss Drama" tour, however, fans suspected that she threw a bit of shade his way.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Says He Understands Why Stefon Diggs & Offset Would Cheat On Cardi B

Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Breakup
NFL: Super Bowl LX-Opening Night
Feb 2, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) speaks to the media during Opening Night for Super Bowl LX at San Jose Convention Center. Kirby Lee / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“It’s called the principle. You can’t be out here playing with a b*tch like me. There’s n***a out here praying for a b*tch like me. You hear me?” she said onstage. “You ain’t never had a bad b*tch like this, n***a. Never in your motherf*cking life! None of them b*tches ain’t f*cking with me!”

Cardi later took to Twitter/X to seemingly clarify that she was not talking about Diggs, noting that she was simply quoting her own lyrics. “Dear blogs, when I perform a song I always introduce the song with a lil razzle dazzle," she explained. "Not everything is a shot or personal. I’m actually repeating lyrics from the songs…Relax."

The Patriots' decision to release Diggs also comes a few months after he was accused of assaulting his former private chef.

Read More: Cardi B Reveals If Stefon Diggs Sparked Her Viral Concert Rant

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Cardi B Stefon Diggs Viral Rant Music Cardi B Reveals If Stefon Diggs Sparked Her Viral Concert Rant
NFL: AFC Championship Game-New England Patriots at Denver Broncos Relationships Cardi B Disses Stefon Diggs During "Little Miss Drama" Concert
NFL: Super Bowl LX-Seattle Seahawks at New England Patriots Relationships DJ Akademiks Says He Understands Why Stefon Diggs & Offset Would Cheat On Cardi B
2026 Fanatics Super Bowl Party Sports Cardi B Reportedly Dumped Stefon Diggs Days Before The Super Bowl
Comments 0