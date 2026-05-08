Stefon Diggs claimed a major victory earlier this week. After facing charges of felony strangulation and misdemeanor assault and battery, he walked out of the courthouse with a burden lifted off his shoulders when he was found not guilty. The case got messy as more information was made public, and his accuser, Jamila Adams, hasn’t been painted in a favorable light, especially after it was revealed that she and Diggs had a sexual relationship prior to their professional one.

The internet undoubtedly has had plenty of things to say about Adams since then. However, she’s made it clear that she won’t allow these claims to define her. In a statement shared on social media, she made it clear that she stands by everything she said, regardless of the outcome.

“Some people pray you stay silent. Some even try to put that silence in writing. I went to trial. I took the stand. I told my truth. I was exhausted–emotionally, physically, spiritually. I didn’t want to keep going. But I knew I had to,” she wrote. “This process showed me how quickly a woman can be questioned, judged, doubted and broken down for speaking up. It showed me how hard it is to stand against someone with power, fame, money, and protection around him. I refused to be silenced. He tried to make me sign an NDA. He offered me $100K to recant my statement–and no amount of money would make me lie.”

Jamila Adams Issues Statement After Stefon Diggs Trial

However, Adams stated that she refused to recant her statement or sign an NDA because of everything she experienced and witnessed during her time at Diggs’ home. “I will always refuse to sign away my voice. The verdict hurt,” she continued. “But what cut deeper was hearing events described in ways I know were not true–and realizing how little the system did to protect me, prepare me, or treat me like I mattered.”

She closed her message with defiance, claiming that the “verdict does not erase what happened” to her. “Not guilty does not mean I lied. Not guilty does not mean I am broken. Not guilty does not mean I will disappear. I know what I lived through. He knows what happened. And the people who know him know the truth too,” she wrote.