Stefon Diggs’ Accuser Breaks Silence After Not Guilty Verdict: “He Knows What Happened”

BY Aron A.
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Former NE Patriot player Stefon Diggs leaves Dedham District Court and out to a waiting vehicle on Monday, May 4, 20262, as his
Former NE Patriot player Stefon Diggs leaves Dedham District Court and out to a waiting vehicle on Monday, May 4, 20262, as his trial was set to begin.
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I know what I lived through. He knows what happened. And the people who know him know the truth too,” the statement reads.

Stefon Diggs claimed a major victory earlier this week. After facing charges of felony strangulation and misdemeanor assault and battery, he walked out of the courthouse with a burden lifted off his shoulders when he was found not guilty. The case got messy as more information was made public, and his accuser, Jamila Adams, hasn’t been painted in a favorable light, especially after it was revealed that she and Diggs had a sexual relationship prior to their professional one. 

The internet undoubtedly has had plenty of things to say about Adams since then. However, she’s made it clear that she won’t allow these claims to define her. In a statement shared on social media, she made it clear that she stands by everything she said, regardless of the outcome.

“Some people pray you stay silent. Some even try to put that silence in writing. I went to trial. I took the stand. I told my truth. I was exhausted–emotionally, physically, spiritually. I didn’t want to keep going. But I knew I had to,” she wrote. “This process showed me how quickly a woman can be questioned, judged, doubted and broken down for speaking up. It showed me how hard it is to stand against someone with power, fame, money, and protection around him. I refused to be silenced. He tried to make me sign an NDA. He offered me $100K to recant my statement–and no amount of money would make me lie.”

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Jamila Adams Issues Statement After Stefon Diggs Trial

However, Adams stated that she refused to recant her statement or sign an NDA because of everything she experienced and witnessed during her time at Diggs’ home. “I will always refuse to sign away my voice. The verdict hurt,” she continued. “But what cut deeper was hearing events described in ways I know were not true–and realizing how little the system did to protect me, prepare me, or treat me like I mattered.”

She closed her message with defiance, claiming that the “verdict does not erase what happened” to her. “Not guilty does not mean I lied. Not guilty does not mean I am broken. Not guilty does not mean I will disappear. I know what I lived through. He knows what happened. And the people who know him know the truth too,” she wrote. 

Alongside the statement, Akademiks also shared a series of text message exchanges between Adams and Stefon Diggs. Scroll through them above and sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below. 

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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