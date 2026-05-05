Stefon Diggs Found Not Guilty On All Counts In Assault & Strangulation Case

BY Alexander Cole
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Former New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs returns to Dedham District Court after lunch break on Tuesday, May 5,
Former New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs returns to Dedham District Court after lunch break on Tuesday, May 5, 2026. Diggs did not speak with the media. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
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Stefon Diggs was on trial over the past couple of days following assault charges brought about by former personal chef, Mila Adams.

Stefon Diggs has spent the past couple of days in a Massachusetts courthouse. He was on trial for the alleged assault and strangulation of his former personal chef, Mila Adams. Adams accused Diggs of assault following an alleged pay dispute back in 2025.

The charges were brought about at the top of 2026, with Diggs pleading not guilty in February, following the Super Bowl. Yesterday, the trial began with Adams taking the stand. There were some contentious moments during her testimony. Cross-examination began on Tuesday morning, with Adams receiving a stern warning from the judge.

Throughout the afternoon, the defense brought in its key witnesses, with closing arguments wrapped up by 3 PM EST. The jury took about an hour and a half to deliberate. Just moments ago, they declared Stefon Diggs not guilty on all charges, according to reporter Lauren Conlin.

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Stefon Diggs Verdict

The first verdict was for felony strangulation, while the second was for assault and battery. Diggs did not react to the reading of each verdict. Instead, he simply looked towards the left side of the courtroom along with his attorneys.

Overall, this was a fast trial that only lasted two days. Ultimately, it was a high-profile case, especially considering the severity of the allegations.

When the allegations against Diggs were first presented to the public, he was still with Cardi B. At the time, he received public support from the mother of his child. However, as the Super Bowl approached, the two drifted apart and eventually broke things off. In fact, it was apparent during the big game that something was off between the two.

Furthermore, Diggs lost his role with the New England Patriots, who released him to create cap space. At this time, there are currently no NFL teams tied to the wide receiver.

The aftermath of this trial remains a developing story that we will be keeping close track of.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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