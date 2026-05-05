Stefon Diggs Found Not Guilty On All Counts In Assault & Strangulation Case

Stefon Diggs has spent the past couple of days in a Massachusetts courthouse. He was on trial for the alleged assault and strangulation of his former personal chef, Mila Adams. Adams accused Diggs of assault following an alleged pay dispute back in 2025.

The charges were brought about at the top of 2026, with Diggs pleading not guilty in February, following the Super Bowl. Yesterday, the trial began with Adams taking the stand. There were some contentious moments during her testimony. Cross-examination began on Tuesday morning, with Adams receiving a stern warning from the judge.

Throughout the afternoon, the defense brought in its key witnesses, with closing arguments wrapped up by 3 PM EST. The jury took about an hour and a half to deliberate. Just moments ago, they declared Stefon Diggs not guilty on all charges, according to reporter Lauren Conlin.

Stefon Diggs Verdict

The first verdict was for felony strangulation, while the second was for assault and battery. Diggs did not react to the reading of each verdict. Instead, he simply looked towards the left side of the courtroom along with his attorneys.

Overall, this was a fast trial that only lasted two days. Ultimately, it was a high-profile case, especially considering the severity of the allegations.

When the allegations against Diggs were first presented to the public, he was still with Cardi B. At the time, he received public support from the mother of his child. However, as the Super Bowl approached, the two drifted apart and eventually broke things off. In fact, it was apparent during the big game that something was off between the two.

Furthermore, Diggs lost his role with the New England Patriots, who released him to create cap space. At this time, there are currently no NFL teams tied to the wide receiver.