felony strangulation

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Stefon Diggs' Former Chef Alleges The Two Had A Sexual Relationship
Mila Adams, a former personal chef for Stefon Diggs, took to the stand today for Day 1 of the assault trial against the NFL star.
By
Alexander Cole
May 04, 2026