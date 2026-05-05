Stefon Diggs Accuser Scolded By Judge Over Inconsistent Testimony

Stefon Diggs is currently on trial for allegedly assaulting his former personal chef, Mila Adams. Monday was the first day of the trial, and it began with Adams taking the stand. During her testimony, she admitted to having a sexual relationship with Diggs. She subsequently went on to accuse him of assaulting her amid a pay dispute.

It was remarked by reporters that Adams' testimony was inconsistent and featured some contradictions. For instance, it was revealed that key text messages had been deleted by Adams. It was also unveiled that Adams had given Diggs some kind of gift following the alleged incident. The defense is using this as evidence to suggest Adams might be embellishing her allegations.

This morning, the cross-examination continued. According to Los Angeles Magazine reporter, Lauren Conlin, Adams had trouble answering questions about alleged interactions with Cardi B, following the incident. This led to a back-and-forth with Diggs' attorney, Sara Silva, who seemed exasperated by the ordeal.

Subsequently, things got a bit dicier as Adams was asked whether or not she demanded $5.5 million from Stefon Diggs. Adams alleged that Diggs offered her $100,000 to recant her statement. Silva was audibly frustrated, as this was not an answer to the question she posed.

Judge Threatens To Strike Mila Adams' Testimony

The judge subsequently went to a sidebar before threatening to strike Adams' testimony from the record. While some were concerned that there would be a mistrial, the judge ultimately decided against it. However, she has warned Adams that her current conduct can not continue.

Later today, Stefon Diggs is expected to take the stand. If the process goes smoothly, then the trial could be over by the end of the day. However, more conservative estimates suggest this trial will be wrapped up by Wednesday.