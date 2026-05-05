Stefon Diggs Accuser Scolded By Judge Over Inconsistent Testimony

BY Alexander Cole
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NFL: Super Bowl LX-New England Patriots Press Conference
Feb 5, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) talks to media members at the Santa Clara Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
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Mila Adams is currently on the stand in her case against Stefon Diggs, although the judge is starting to get frustrated with the testimony.

Stefon Diggs is currently on trial for allegedly assaulting his former personal chef, Mila Adams. Monday was the first day of the trial, and it began with Adams taking the stand. During her testimony, she admitted to having a sexual relationship with Diggs. She subsequently went on to accuse him of assaulting her amid a pay dispute.

It was remarked by reporters that Adams' testimony was inconsistent and featured some contradictions. For instance, it was revealed that key text messages had been deleted by Adams. It was also unveiled that Adams had given Diggs some kind of gift following the alleged incident. The defense is using this as evidence to suggest Adams might be embellishing her allegations.

This morning, the cross-examination continued. According to Los Angeles Magazine reporter, Lauren Conlin, Adams had trouble answering questions about alleged interactions with Cardi B, following the incident. This led to a back-and-forth with Diggs' attorney, Sara Silva, who seemed exasperated by the ordeal.

Subsequently, things got a bit dicier as Adams was asked whether or not she demanded $5.5 million from Stefon Diggs. Adams alleged that Diggs offered her $100,000 to recant her statement. Silva was audibly frustrated, as this was not an answer to the question she posed.

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Judge Threatens To Strike Mila Adams' Testimony

The judge subsequently went to a sidebar before threatening to strike Adams' testimony from the record. While some were concerned that there would be a mistrial, the judge ultimately decided against it. However, she has warned Adams that her current conduct can not continue.

Later today, Stefon Diggs is expected to take the stand. If the process goes smoothly, then the trial could be over by the end of the day. However, more conservative estimates suggest this trial will be wrapped up by Wednesday.

Diggs had previously pleaded not guilty to the assault and felony strangulation charges, all the way back in February following the Super Bowl.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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