Drake Reacts To Lil Baby's Pledge Of Allegiance

Drake is going to be dropping his new album, ICEMAN, on May 15th, and it is set to be the most important album of his career. While Views was always going to be his biggest album, ICEMAN serves as a comeback of sorts.

Following a grueling battle with Kendrick Lamar, there has been a renewed discourse about whether or not Drake can still sit atop the rap throne. There are certainly fans out there who believe he is still capable of holding the mantle. With hip-hop suffering on the Billboard charts, there is this hope that Drizzy can be the guy to catch a hit.

In the aftermath of the beef, Drake lost a few of his friends, and by extension, a few of his collaborators. However, there is at least one artist who has stayed by Drizzy's side. That artist is Lil Baby, who pledged his allegiance last night by posing in front of a door covered in Drake's face.

Drake subsequently liked the post, which is an acknowledgement that the artist is well aware of who his real friends are right now.

Are Drake And Lil Baby Prepping A Collab?

All of this makes us wonder, is Drake going to have Lil Baby on his album? These two have collaborated on numerous occasions in the past. Therefore, it only makes sense that they would team up again.

Lil Baby is someone who is consistently featured on mainstream rap albums. While some fans have gotten tired of this reality, there is no doubt that he and Drake have great chemistry.

With ICEMAN dropping in 11 days, there is this sense that the features are being finalized. Drake has worked on albums up until the release date in the past. It's why For All The Dogs dropped at 6 AM in the morning.