Drake Reacts To Lil Baby's Pledge Of Allegiance

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Playoffs-Toronto Raptors at Washington Wizards
Apr 24, 2015; Washington, DC, USA; Rapper Drake looks on from courtside during the game between the Washington Wizards and the Toronto Raptors in game three of the first round of the NBA Playoffs at Verizon Center. The Wizards won 106-99, and lead the series 3-0. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Lil Baby recently revealed how he feels about Drake, and earlier today, the artist decided to give his subtle response.

Drake is going to be dropping his new album, ICEMAN, on May 15th, and it is set to be the most important album of his career. While Views was always going to be his biggest album, ICEMAN serves as a comeback of sorts.

Following a grueling battle with Kendrick Lamar, there has been a renewed discourse about whether or not Drake can still sit atop the rap throne. There are certainly fans out there who believe he is still capable of holding the mantle. With hip-hop suffering on the Billboard charts, there is this hope that Drizzy can be the guy to catch a hit.

In the aftermath of the beef, Drake lost a few of his friends, and by extension, a few of his collaborators. However, there is at least one artist who has stayed by Drizzy's side. That artist is Lil Baby, who pledged his allegiance last night by posing in front of a door covered in Drake's face.

Drake subsequently liked the post, which is an acknowledgement that the artist is well aware of who his real friends are right now.

Read More: Trap Dickey Talks Upcoming Album “The Ville,” Teases TDE Compilation Project & Lil Wayne Vs. Jay-Z

Are Drake And Lil Baby Prepping A Collab?

All of this makes us wonder, is Drake going to have Lil Baby on his album? These two have collaborated on numerous occasions in the past. Therefore, it only makes sense that they would team up again.

Lil Baby is someone who is consistently featured on mainstream rap albums. While some fans have gotten tired of this reality, there is no doubt that he and Drake have great chemistry.

With ICEMAN dropping in 11 days, there is this sense that the features are being finalized. Drake has worked on albums up until the release date in the past. It's why For All The Dogs dropped at 6 AM in the morning.

If you're a fan, you can't help but be excited about the possibilities. That said, the anticipation is creating expectations, and with that comes pressure. This rollout is going to be fascinating.

Read More: “Views” Was The Moment Drake Stopped Trying To Be The Greatest Rapper Alive

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
Culture's Most Influential Icons attend Complex's Inaugural List[ed] Event Music DJ Akademiks Bans Lil Baby, J. Cole, & DJ Khaled From Drake's "ICEMAN"
NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers at Miami Heat Music Lil Baby Pledges His Allegiance To Drake And Gets Clowned In The Process
Jan 14, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Canadian rapper Drake attends the game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Music Drake's Spotify Dominance Reaches New Heights Ahead Of "ICEMAN"
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
Comments 0