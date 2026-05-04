Drake's Spotify Dominance Reaches New Heights Ahead Of "ICEMAN"

BY Alexander Cole
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Jan 14, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Canadian rapper Drake attends the game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks at FTX
Jan 14, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Canadian rapper Drake attends the game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
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Drake is dropping "ICEMAN" in 11 days from now, and his Spotify numbers continue to dazzle even his biggest haters.

Since the early 2010s, Drake has been one of the biggest artists in the world, regardless of genre. Overall, he has delivered a plethora of rap hits and pop hits that have stood the test of time.

Throughout the past few years, his current ability to write a hit has been put into question. While "Nokia" was certainly a massive song, he has not been able to sustain a number one in quite some time.

With ICEMAN, Drake will be looking to change that narrative. The album is set to drop on May 15, and it could very well end up being the most important album of his entire career. Fans want big hits, and they also want him to change up his sound and innovate. These are tough expectations to live up to, but his supporters are keeping the faith.

In fact, despite the recent criticism against Drake, his support has never wavered. The fans are still streaming his catalog en masse. Spotify's numbers back this up. According to Kurrco, Drake has been the most-streamed rapper on Spotify throughout every single month of the year so far.

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Drake Dominates The Streaming Charts

Every single week, it feels as though we are reporting on some new streaming milestone from Drake. At this point in his career, the longevity is impressive. Following the beef with Kendrick Lamar, there were some who felt like the rapper's career was over. That it was now Lamar's turn to be the biggest artist in hip-hop. When it comes to streaming, Drake has been able to weather the storm.

With the new album dropping in 11 days, all eyes will be on Drake. Whether or not we get a lead single still remains to be seen. No matter what, it is clear that this project is going to be hip-hop's biggest release of the entire year.

2026 has been solid for hip-hop so far, and the year only promises to get better.

Read More: “Views” Was The Moment Drake Stopped Trying To Be The Greatest Rapper Alive

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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