Drake's Spotify Dominance Reaches New Heights Ahead Of "ICEMAN"

Since the early 2010s, Drake has been one of the biggest artists in the world, regardless of genre. Overall, he has delivered a plethora of rap hits and pop hits that have stood the test of time.

Throughout the past few years, his current ability to write a hit has been put into question. While "Nokia" was certainly a massive song, he has not been able to sustain a number one in quite some time.

With ICEMAN, Drake will be looking to change that narrative. The album is set to drop on May 15, and it could very well end up being the most important album of his entire career. Fans want big hits, and they also want him to change up his sound and innovate. These are tough expectations to live up to, but his supporters are keeping the faith.

In fact, despite the recent criticism against Drake, his support has never wavered. The fans are still streaming his catalog en masse. Spotify's numbers back this up. According to Kurrco, Drake has been the most-streamed rapper on Spotify throughout every single month of the year so far.

Drake Dominates The Streaming Charts

Every single week, it feels as though we are reporting on some new streaming milestone from Drake. At this point in his career, the longevity is impressive. Following the beef with Kendrick Lamar, there were some who felt like the rapper's career was over. That it was now Lamar's turn to be the biggest artist in hip-hop. When it comes to streaming, Drake has been able to weather the storm.

With the new album dropping in 11 days, all eyes will be on Drake. Whether or not we get a lead single still remains to be seen. No matter what, it is clear that this project is going to be hip-hop's biggest release of the entire year.