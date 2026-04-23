It's been 20 years since Spotify first launched. To celebrate, the streaming giant recently dropped lists of its most-streamed songs, albums, podcasts, and more. It also unveiled a list of the most-streamed artists on the platform for the first time ever. Of course, it includes several notable rappers. Drake leads the pack, per Kurrco. He's followed by Eminem, Kanye West, and Travis Scott. Kendrick Lamar, Future, and Juice WRLD also made the cut. Heavy hitters like Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, The Weeknd, and Ariana Grande represent other genres.

Drake's position on the list doesn't exactly come as a huge surprise, as he's been dominating the charts for years now. Just a couple of weeks ago, it was even reported that he's on track to have the biggest streaming year in rap history. He's already surpassed a whopping 5 billion streams on Spotify in 2026. His streaming success is largely due to the success of massive hits like "One Dance," "God's Plan," "Passionfruit," and "Hotline Bling," among others.

The Canadian MC has plenty more where that came from, too. He's currently gearing up to unveil his long-awaited ninth studio album, ICEMAN. The project is slated for release on May 15.

Spotify's 20th Anniversary

As for Eminem, his most-streamed tracks include "Without Me," "Lose Yourself," "Till I Collapse," "Mockingbird," "The Real Slim Shady," and "Love The Way You Lie." Kanye West's top songs are "Heartless," "N****s In Paris," "Stronger," "Flashing Lights," and "Gold Digger."

“It’s a definitive look at what the world has actually listened to since Spotify launched,” Spotify said in a statement about the 20th anniversary lists. “Drawn from years of listening across hundreds of millions of fans, these lists capture the music and stories that didn’t just break through, but stayed, becoming part of everyday life around the world."