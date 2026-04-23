Drake, Eminem & More Among Spotify’s Most-Streamed Rappers Ever

BY Caroline Fisher
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Spotify Most Streamed Rappers
Feb 1, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist/rapper Drake performs during the Revolt Party at the Time Warner Cable Studios. Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
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Spotify recently released lists of the most-streamed artists, songs, albums, and more in honor of the 20th anniversary of its launch.

It's been 20 years since Spotify first launched. To celebrate, the streaming giant recently dropped lists of its most-streamed songs, albums, podcasts, and more. It also unveiled a list of the most-streamed artists on the platform for the first time ever. Of course, it includes several notable rappers. Drake leads the pack, per Kurrco. He's followed by Eminem, Kanye West, and Travis Scott. Kendrick Lamar, Future, and Juice WRLD also made the cut. Heavy hitters like Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, The Weeknd, and Ariana Grande represent other genres.

Drake's position on the list doesn't exactly come as a huge surprise, as he's been dominating the charts for years now. Just a couple of weeks ago, it was even reported that he's on track to have the biggest streaming year in rap history. He's already surpassed a whopping 5 billion streams on Spotify in 2026. His streaming success is largely due to the success of massive hits like "One Dance," "God's Plan," "Passionfruit," and "Hotline Bling," among others.

The Canadian MC has plenty more where that came from, too. He's currently gearing up to unveil his long-awaited ninth studio album, ICEMAN. The project is slated for release on May 15.

Read More: The Top 50 Best Drake Songs Of All-Time

Spotify's 20th Anniversary

As for Eminem, his most-streamed tracks include "Without Me," "Lose Yourself," "Till I Collapse," "Mockingbird," "The Real Slim Shady," and "Love The Way You Lie." Kanye West's top songs are "Heartless," "N****s In Paris," "Stronger," "Flashing Lights," and "Gold Digger."

“It’s a definitive look at what the world has actually listened to since Spotify launched,” Spotify said in a statement about the 20th anniversary lists. “Drawn from years of listening across hundreds of millions of fans, these lists capture the music and stories that didn’t just break through, but stayed, becoming part of everyday life around the world."

The Associated Press has reached out to Spotify to ask for insight into its data collection methodology. It has not been provided at the time of writing.

Read More: D4vd Charged With First-Degree Murder In Celeste Rivas Hernandez Case: Everything We Know

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
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