Drake On Pace For Biggest Streaming Year In Hip-Hop History

It goes without saying that the past few years have been a rollercoaster for Drake. He was under intense scrutiny during his infamous battle with Kendrick Lamar, but quickly proved that finding commercial success would likely never be a problem for him, no matter how ugly his feuds may get.

Now, Kurrco reports that he could smash an impressive streaming record. Per the outlet, he's on track to have the biggest streaming year ever for a rapper. He's already surpassed a staggering 5 billion streams on Spotify in 2026.

News of Drake's latest milestone comes ahead of his long-awaited ninth studio album, ICEMAN. At the time of writing, the project still has no official release date. It's expected to arrive sometime this year. Earlier this week, the Toronto rapper was spotted at Toronto city hall, recording what many assume is a music video.

When Is Drake Dropping ICEMAN?

Jan 14, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Canadian rapper Drake attends the game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena. Sam Navarro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

During a recent appearance on The Danza Project, Chris Blake Griffith claimed that Drake is refusing to drop the album until he finally reaches a settlement with Universal Music Group. He's been wrapped up in his legal battle with UMG for several months now. He sued the company last January over Kendrick Lamar's hit diss track "Not Like Us," alleging that they knowingly helped spread the false narrative that he's a predator.

As for where that case currently stands, Drake is in the process of appealing his defamation lawsuit's dismissal. A new amicus brief filed in support of UMG shows multiple scholars and social scientists pushing back against his allegations.

Reportedly, the brief argues that Drake's pursuit could end up setting a dangerous legal precedent that could potentially result in racial bias as well as First Amendment violations.