Wack 100 Slams Lil Tjay, Claims Offset Could Cash In Big After Shooting

BY Caroline Fisher
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Wack 100 Slams Lil Tjay Offset
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 23: Wack 100 attends Zeus Network "BADDIES USA" &amp; "CHEST OUT" premiere at Academy LA on November 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for The Zeus Network)
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Offset was recently shot outside of a Florida casino, and according to Wack 100, this could result in a massive lawsuit.

Yesterday (April 6), Offset was shot outside of a Florida casino after a fight. He's currently recovering at a nearby hospital, and according to authorities, he's in stable condition. Shortly after the shooting, Lil Tjay was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and operating a vehicle without a valid license. His lawyer, Dawn M. Florio, insists he wasn't involved in the shooting in any way.

“Lil Tjay has not been shot, nor has Lil Tjay been charged with any shooting," her statement, shared this morning, reads in part. "Any reporting to the contrary is false. We encourage people to consult trusted news sources, and to verify the accuracy of any reporting, before reflexively sharing or repeating baseless rumors.”

Despite his lawyer's claims, rumors that Lil Tjay allegedly had something to do with the shooting are running rampant. Wack 100 recently shared his thoughts on the ordeal, for example, making it clear that he believes Lil Tjay has allegedly made a terrible mistake.

Read More: Offset Allegedly Told Lil Tjay To Get His Money Back In Blood

Why Do Lil Tjay & Offset Have Beef?

"If you still not get your [$10K], and you might be looking at 10 [years in prison], you just got Offset paid $10 million because he's for sure going to sue the sh*t out the casino," he claimed, as captured by @thechat101 on Twitter/X. "Watch. He's suing the sh*t out of the Hard Rock."

For those who don't recall, last year, Lil Tjay accused Offset of owing him $10K and of having a gambling addiction. This resulted in a heated back-and-forth online. It's unclear exactly when and why the situation escalated to this point. During a recent livestream, however, DJ Akademiks shared what he allegedly knows about their feud.

He revealed that he has an interview with Lil Tjay coming soon. Apparently, during it, the rapper told him how Offset reacted when confronted about the $10K. "He said Offset DMd him and said, 'N***a, get it back in blood,'" Ak alleged. "That's literally what he said, I swear."

Read More: Ebro Claims Offset Still Owes Him $5k After Casino Shooting

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
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