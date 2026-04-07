Yesterday (April 6), Offset was shot outside of a Florida casino after a fight. He's currently recovering at a nearby hospital, and according to authorities, he's in stable condition. Shortly after the shooting, Lil Tjay was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and operating a vehicle without a valid license. His lawyer, Dawn M. Florio, insists he wasn't involved in the shooting in any way.

“Lil Tjay has not been shot, nor has Lil Tjay been charged with any shooting," her statement, shared this morning, reads in part. "Any reporting to the contrary is false. We encourage people to consult trusted news sources, and to verify the accuracy of any reporting, before reflexively sharing or repeating baseless rumors.”

Despite his lawyer's claims, rumors that Lil Tjay allegedly had something to do with the shooting are running rampant. Wack 100 recently shared his thoughts on the ordeal, for example, making it clear that he believes Lil Tjay has allegedly made a terrible mistake.

Read More: Offset Allegedly Told Lil Tjay To Get His Money Back In Blood

Why Do Lil Tjay & Offset Have Beef?

"If you still not get your [$10K], and you might be looking at 10 [years in prison], you just got Offset paid $10 million because he's for sure going to sue the sh*t out the casino," he claimed, as captured by @thechat101 on Twitter/X. "Watch. He's suing the sh*t out of the Hard Rock."

For those who don't recall, last year, Lil Tjay accused Offset of owing him $10K and of having a gambling addiction. This resulted in a heated back-and-forth online. It's unclear exactly when and why the situation escalated to this point. During a recent livestream, however, DJ Akademiks shared what he allegedly knows about their feud.