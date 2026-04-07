Lil Tjay Calls Offset A “Rat” In Viral Interview Outside Of Jail

Lil Tjay went off on Offset while speaking with reporters after getting out of jail on Tuesday. In doing so, he labeled the Migos rapper a "rat" after his arrest for misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with a shooting at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Florida on Monday.
"The last thing I seen was Offset looking at me like this: 'Yo, that n***a shot me, that n***a shot me.' N***a is a rat," Tjay says in one video. "I didn't do no damn fighting. 'Did I shoot Offset?' That sh*t is crazy. I would smack the sh*t out of Offset. He would never play with me like that in his life. Ask Offset."
Fans on social media have been having mixed reactions to Tjay's comments. "He would still be in jail if offset said he shot him not out next day," one user replied to DJ Akademiks on X (formerly Twitter). Another added: "Just casually dry snitch on himself, stupid ass n***a."
Why Was Lil Tjay Arrested?
Offset was shot after the incident in question, but according to a spokesperson, he's "fine" and "is currently at the hospital receiving medical care." On Tuesday, a picture of him recovering in a wheelchair surfaced online.
As for Lil Tjay, police alleged he was involved in a fight before the shooting. They held him on a $500 bond. On Tuesday morning, Tjay's lawyer, Dawn Florio, shut down rumors that his client was responsible for the shooting. “We are issuing this release in regards to false rumors that Lil Tjay was involved in a shooting which occurred at the Valet Area of the Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood which resulting in non-life threatening injuries to Offset, formerly a member of Migos,” she explained today in a statement. “Lil Tjay has not been shot, nor has Lil Tjay been charged with any shooting. Any reporting to the contrary is false. We encourage people to consult trusted news sources, and to verify the accuracy of any reporting, before reflexively sharing or repeating baseless rumors.”