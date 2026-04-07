Lil Tjay Calls Offset A “Rat” In Viral Interview Outside Of Jail

Lil Tjay went off on Offset while speaking with reporters after getting out of jail on Tuesday. In doing so, he labeled the Migos rapper a "rat" after his arrest for misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with a shooting at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Florida on Monday.

"The last thing I seen was Offset looking at me like this: 'Yo, that n***a shot me, that n***a shot me.' N***a is a rat," Tjay says in one video. "I didn't do no damn fighting. 'Did I shoot Offset?' That sh*t is crazy. I would smack the sh*t out of Offset. He would never play with me like that in his life. Ask Offset."

Fans on social media have been having mixed reactions to Tjay's comments. "He would still be in jail if offset said he shot him not out next day," one user replied to DJ Akademiks on X (formerly Twitter). Another added: "Just casually dry snitch on himself, stupid ass n***a."

Read More: Offset Allegedly Told Lil Tjay To Get His Money Back In Blood

Why Was Lil Tjay Arrested?

Offset was shot after the incident in question, but according to a spokesperson, he's "fine" and "is currently at the hospital receiving medical care." On Tuesday, a picture of him recovering in a wheelchair surfaced online.