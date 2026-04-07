Lil Tjay Calls Offset A “Rat” In Viral Interview Outside Of Jail

BY Cole Blake
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Lil Tjay Performs At The O2
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 12: Lil Tjay performs at The O2 Arena on October 12, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)
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Offset is recovering and doing "fine" after being shot at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Florida on Monday.

Lil Tjay went off on Offset while speaking with reporters after getting out of jail on Tuesday. In doing so, he labeled the Migos rapper a "rat" after his arrest for misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with a shooting at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Florida on Monday.

"The last thing I seen was Offset looking at me like this: 'Yo, that n***a shot me, that n***a shot me.' N***a is a rat," Tjay says in one video. "I didn't do no damn fighting. 'Did I shoot Offset?' That sh*t is crazy. I would smack the sh*t out of Offset. He would never play with me like that in his life. Ask Offset."

Fans on social media have been having mixed reactions to Tjay's comments. "He would still be in jail if offset said he shot him not out next day," one user replied to DJ Akademiks on X (formerly Twitter). Another added: "Just casually dry snitch on himself, stupid ass n***a."

Read More: Offset Allegedly Told Lil Tjay To Get His Money Back In Blood

Why Was Lil Tjay Arrested?

Offset was shot after the incident in question, but according to a spokesperson, he's "fine" and "is currently at the hospital receiving medical care." On Tuesday, a picture of him recovering in a wheelchair surfaced online.

As for Lil Tjay, police alleged he was involved in a fight before the shooting. They held him on a $500 bond. On Tuesday morning, Tjay's lawyer, Dawn Florio, shut down rumors that his client was responsible for the shooting. “We are issuing this release in regards to false rumors that Lil Tjay was involved in a shooting which occurred at the Valet Area of the Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood which resulting in non-life threatening injuries to Offset, formerly a member of Migos,” she explained today in a statement. “Lil Tjay has not been shot, nor has Lil Tjay been charged with any shooting. Any reporting to the contrary is false. We encourage people to consult trusted news sources, and to verify the accuracy of any reporting, before reflexively sharing or repeating baseless rumors.”

Read More: Ebro Claims Offset Still Owes Him $5k After Casino Shooting

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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