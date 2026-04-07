Offset Allegedly Told Lil Tjay To Get His Money Back In Blood

Last night (April 6), Offset was shot outside a Florida casino. According to authorities, the shooting took place after a fight, and the former Migos member is now in stable condition at a local hospital. The circumstances surrounding the fight remain murky. This morning, however, it was reported that Lil Tjay was arrested. He was hit with charges of disorderly conduct and operating a vehicle without a valid license, but not with any charges directly related to the shooting.

His attorney, Dawn M. Florio, has since released a statement clearing up rumors that Lil Tjay was in any way involved in the shooting.

“We are issuing this release in regards to false rumors that Lil Tjay was involved in a shooting which occurred at the Valet Area of the Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood which resulting in non-life threatening injuries to Offset, formerly a member of Migos,” she wrote. “Lil Tjay has not been shot, nor has Lil Tjay been charged with any shooting. Any reporting to the contrary is false. We encourage people to consult trusted news sources, and to verify the accuracy of any reporting, before reflexively sharing or repeating baseless rumors.”

Offset & Lil Tjay Beef

It's no secret that Lil Tjay and Offset have had issues in the past. At the beginning of last year, Lil Tjay accused Offset of owing him $10K and having a gambling addiction. This resulted in some heated back-and-forth on social media, and according to DJ Akademiks, some fiery DMs.

During a recent livestream, Ak revealed that he has a Lil Tjay interview coming out sometime in the near future. He claims that during the interview, he asked the 24-year-old what happened when he asked Offset to pay him back. Allegedly, the father of six was less than willing to do so.