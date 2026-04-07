Offset Allegedly Told Lil Tjay To Get His Money Back In Blood

BY Caroline Fisher
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Offset Lil Tjay Back In Bloog
Sep 22, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rapper and entertainer Offset before a game between the Atlanta Falcons and Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Brett Davis / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
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Last year, Lil Tjay accused Offset of owing him $10K, which the former Migos member allegedly refused to pay back.

Last night (April 6), Offset was shot outside a Florida casino. According to authorities, the shooting took place after a fight, and the former Migos member is now in stable condition at a local hospital. The circumstances surrounding the fight remain murky. This morning, however, it was reported that Lil Tjay was arrested. He was hit with charges of disorderly conduct and operating a vehicle without a valid license, but not with any charges directly related to the shooting.

His attorney, Dawn M. Florio, has since released a statement clearing up rumors that Lil Tjay was in any way involved in the shooting.

“We are issuing this release in regards to false rumors that Lil Tjay was involved in a shooting which occurred at the Valet Area of the Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood which resulting in non-life threatening injuries to Offset, formerly a member of Migos,” she wrote. “Lil Tjay has not been shot, nor has Lil Tjay been charged with any shooting. Any reporting to the contrary is false. We encourage people to consult trusted news sources, and to verify the accuracy of any reporting, before reflexively sharing or repeating baseless rumors.”

Read More: Ebro Claims Offset Still Owes Him $5k After Casino Shooting

Offset & Lil Tjay Beef

It's no secret that Lil Tjay and Offset have had issues in the past. At the beginning of last year, Lil Tjay accused Offset of owing him $10K and having a gambling addiction. This resulted in some heated back-and-forth on social media, and according to DJ Akademiks, some fiery DMs.

During a recent livestream, Ak revealed that he has a Lil Tjay interview coming out sometime in the near future. He claims that during the interview, he asked the 24-year-old what happened when he asked Offset to pay him back. Allegedly, the father of six was less than willing to do so.

"He said Offset DMd him and said, 'N***a, get it back in blood,'" Akademiks explained, as seen in a clip shared by Akademiks TV. "That's literally what he said, I swear."

Read More: Lil Tjay Arrested In Connection With Offset Shooting, Sheriff's Office Releases Mugshot

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
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