Ebro Claims Offset Still Owes Him $5k After Casino Shooting

Ebro reacted to the news that Offset was shot near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Florida on Monday during the latest episode of The Ebro Laura Rosenberg Show. In doing so, he claimed that the Migos rapper owes him $5,000 for a bet they made on the Super Bowl.

"He owes me $5,000. He does," Ebro remarks in one clip. As people in the studio groan, he adds: "Offset's fine. I tried to call him last night. We bet on the Super Bowl in New Orleans. I bet $5,000. I was prepared to pay him $5,000. I've talked to him a thousand times since then and never jammed him up about $5,000 because clearly, he's somebody who didn't pay his bet. Like, why am I gonna chase you around about five grand? It's not a big deal to me."

From there, he explained that if he isn't worried about $5,000, he doesn't believe Tjay would be worried about Offset owing him money. "I don't think Tjay's got more money than I've got. I don't think it would be over $10,000. Me and Offset are in a good enough situation where I don't need to stress. It wasn't a loan. We made a bet."

Lil Tjay's Arrest

Further details on the shooting remain unclear, but Ebro isn't the first one to report that Offset is doing okay. His spokesperson told TMZ after the shooting that the rapper is "fine" and "is currently at the hospital receiving medical care."

Authorities have arrested Lil Tjay in connection with the incident, charging him with misdemeanor disorderly conduct-affray. They allege he was involved in a fight before the shooting. They held him on a $500 bond.