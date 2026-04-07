Ebro Claims Offset Still Owes Him $5k After Casino Shooting

BY Cole Blake
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NFL: Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Press Conference
Feb 5, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Ebro Darden moderates the Super Bowl LX halftime show press conference at Moscone Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
According to a representative for Offset, he is "fine" and "is currently at the hospital receiving medical care."

Ebro reacted to the news that Offset was shot near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Florida on Monday during the latest episode of The Ebro Laura Rosenberg Show. In doing so, he claimed that the Migos rapper owes him $5,000 for a bet they made on the Super Bowl.

"He owes me $5,000. He does," Ebro remarks in one clip. As people in the studio groan, he adds: "Offset's fine. I tried to call him last night. We bet on the Super Bowl in New Orleans. I bet $5,000. I was prepared to pay him $5,000. I've talked to him a thousand times since then and never jammed him up about $5,000 because clearly, he's somebody who didn't pay his bet. Like, why am I gonna chase you around about five grand? It's not a big deal to me."

From there, he explained that if he isn't worried about $5,000, he doesn't believe Tjay would be worried about Offset owing him money. "I don't think Tjay's got more money than I've got. I don't think it would be over $10,000. Me and Offset are in a good enough situation where I don't need to stress. It wasn't a loan. We made a bet."

Read More: Lil Tjay's Attorney Speaks Out Amid Reports That He Was Involved In Shooting That Injured Offset

Lil Tjay's Arrest

Further details on the shooting remain unclear, but Ebro isn't the first one to report that Offset is doing okay. His spokesperson told TMZ after the shooting that the rapper is "fine" and "is currently at the hospital receiving medical care."

Authorities have arrested Lil Tjay in connection with the incident, charging him with misdemeanor disorderly conduct-affray. They allege he was involved in a fight before the shooting. They held him on a $500 bond.

On Tuesday morning, Tjay's lawyer, Dawn Florio, shut down rumors that his client was responsible for the shooting. "Lil Tjay has not been shot, nor has Lil Tjay been charged with any shooting. Any reporting to the contrary is false," she told TMZ.

Read More: 6ix9ine Immediately Trolls Offset & Lil Tjay Following Hard Rock Shooting

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Lil Tjay Performs At The O2 Music Lil Tjay Reportedly In Custody Following Offset Shooting
Wireless Festival 2023 - Day 3 Music Lil Tjay Arrested In Connection With Offset Shooting, Sheriff's Office Releases Mugshot
Rolling Loud Europe 2024 - Day 2 Music Lil Tjay's Attorney Speaks Out Amid Reports That He Was Involved In Shooting That Injured Offset
Lil Tjay Lawyer Beat Gun Cases Hip Hop News Music Lil Tjay's Lawyer Confirms The Rapper Beat Both His Gun Cases
Comments 0