Dez Bryant Claims Offset Once Owed Him $8k In Gambling Debt

BY Cole Blake
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Dez Bryant pumps up the crowd during a Bedlam college football game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys (OSU) and the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. OSU won 37-33. © SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
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Offset was the victim of a shooting near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Florida on Monday night.

Dez Bryant says he once won an $8,000 bet with Offset and the Migos rapper never paid him. He shared the story on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday in the wake of Offset getting shot at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Florida.

"I don’t ever talk about what I do or my relationships with anyone but I’m going to give yall a quick story between me and offset," the former NFL star began. "I beat offset out of 8k he tried to take a nap on me and I go to tap on him to wake him up..telling him I need that 8k.. his patnas saw me tapping on him..I can tell his patnas wanted to jump on some bullsh*t.. I chilled because I was by myself completely out numbered.. so I charged it to the game…I swear to god Offset reached out to me yesterday 3 hours before he got shot on a money play… I thought about it and said. I’m good.. then I saw the news later on and was like damn…some people don’t play about they money."

Following the shooting, a spokesperson for Offset confirmed that he is "fine" and "is currently at the hospital receiving medical care." Authorities arrested Lil Tjay in connection with a fight before the incident, but have since released him on bond.

Read More: Nicki Minaj Apologizes To Dez Bryant Following Social Media Spat

Ebro Says Offset Owes Him Money

Dez Bryant isn't the only celebrity to claim Offset still owes them money in the wake of the shooting. Ebro also alleged that the rapper owes him $5,000 during an episode of The Ebro Laura Rosenberg Show.

"He owes me $5,000. He does," Ebro remarks in one clip from the show. "Offset's fine. I tried to call him last night. We bet on the Super Bowl in New Orleans. I bet $5,000. I was prepared to pay him $5,000. I've talked to him a thousand times since then and never jammed him up about $5,000 because clearly, he's somebody who didn't pay his bet. Like, why am I gonna chase you around about five grand? It's not a big deal to me."

From there, he explained that if he doesn't care about $5,000, he doesn't believe Lil Tjay would mind Offset owing him money. "I don't think Tjay's got more money than I've got. I don't think it would be over $10,000. Me and Offset are in a good enough situation where I don't need to stress. It wasn't a loan. We made a bet," he said.

Read More: Dez Bryant Apologizes For "Crashing Out" With Nicki Minaj Beef

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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