Offset Reportedly Lost $900K Gambling Before Lil Tjay Incident

BY Cole Blake
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Offset Hosts 4th Annual Toyz 4 The Nawf Christmas Charity Event
NORCROSS, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 20: Rapper Offset attends the 4th Annual Toys 4 The Nawf Christmas Charity event on December 20, 2025 in Norcross, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
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Offset is doing "fine" and recovering at a nearby hospital after the shooting outside of a casino in Florida on Monday.

Offset allegedly lost nearly $900,000 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida, before his run-in with Lil Tjay on Monday night. According to text messages obtained by DJ Akademiks, the Migos rapper got confirmation on his total losses while speaking with his host at the casino.

"It seems like he's in there chasing losses," Akademiks says in a clip from his latest livestream. "I've been there too because I'm low-key a fiend too. We've all been there. I'm not gonna act like Offset the only n***a. But, if your opps can pull up on you at this casino because you're there lacking, just spending days, weeks, months, it's not good."

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Lil Tjay's Arrest

Following his altercation with Lil Tjay, Offset ended up getting shot. According to a spokesperson, he's doing "fine" and is recovering at a hospital. Authorities arrested Tjay for misdemeanor disorderly conduct afterward, although he's since gotten out on bond.

In the wake of the shooting, several celebrities have accused Offset of owing them money. Former NFL star Dez Bryant claimed on X (formerly Twitter) that Offset never paid him $8,000 for a bet they made. "I beat offset out of 8k he tried to take a nap on me and I go to tap on him to wake him up..telling him I need that 8k.. his patnas saw me tapping on him..I can tell his patnas wanted to jump on some bullsh*t.. I chilled because I was by myself completely out numbered.. so I charged it to the game…" Bryant wrote, "I swear to god Offset reached out to me yesterday 3 hours before he got shot on a money play, I thought about it and said. I’m good.. then I saw the news later on and was like damn…some people don’t play about they money."

Ebro also claimed Offset still owes him $5,000 for a Super Bowl bet during an episode of The Ebro Laura Rosenberg Show. "He owes me $5,000. He does," Ebro remarks in one clip from the show. "We bet on the Super Bowl in New Orleans. I bet $5,000. I was prepared to pay him $5,000. I've talked to him a thousand times since then and never jammed him up about $5,000 because clearly, he's somebody who didn't pay his bet. Like, why am I gonna chase you around about five grand? It's not a big deal to me."

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About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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