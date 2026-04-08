Offset Reportedly Lost $900K Gambling Before Lil Tjay Incident

Offset allegedly lost nearly $900,000 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida, before his run-in with Lil Tjay on Monday night. According to text messages obtained by DJ Akademiks, the Migos rapper got confirmation on his total losses while speaking with his host at the casino.

"It seems like he's in there chasing losses," Akademiks says in a clip from his latest livestream. "I've been there too because I'm low-key a fiend too. We've all been there. I'm not gonna act like Offset the only n***a. But, if your opps can pull up on you at this casino because you're there lacking, just spending days, weeks, months, it's not good."

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Lil Tjay's Arrest

Following his altercation with Lil Tjay, Offset ended up getting shot. According to a spokesperson, he's doing "fine" and is recovering at a hospital. Authorities arrested Tjay for misdemeanor disorderly conduct afterward, although he's since gotten out on bond.

In the wake of the shooting, several celebrities have accused Offset of owing them money. Former NFL star Dez Bryant claimed on X (formerly Twitter) that Offset never paid him $8,000 for a bet they made. "I beat offset out of 8k he tried to take a nap on me and I go to tap on him to wake him up..telling him I need that 8k.. his patnas saw me tapping on him..I can tell his patnas wanted to jump on some bullsh*t.. I chilled because I was by myself completely out numbered.. so I charged it to the game…" Bryant wrote, "I swear to god Offset reached out to me yesterday 3 hours before he got shot on a money play, I thought about it and said. I’m good.. then I saw the news later on and was like damn…some people don’t play about they money."