Did Gucci Mane Snitch? Everything We Know About Pooh Shiesty’s Arrest

It was supposed to be Shiesty season, but living up to the reputation he built before his incarceration may have turned into Pooh’s downfall. If you’ve been living under a rock, there has been some serious tension in the 1017 camp—or whatever’s left of it—after Pooh Shiesty’s recent arrest. Gucci Mane’s now-former artist was nabbed by the FBI months after his prison release for allegedly robbing Wop. Frankly, it all sounds a little unbelievable considering Gucci Mane has earned the reputation of being hip-hop’s boogeyman. Even after returning home from prison, he’s remained a hero for the streets and a sign of how to elevate beyond them. However, through his business acumen—specifically building record labels over the last decade—Wop has also earned a reputation for trying to exploit young artists who are already coming from impoverished backgrounds.

Enter Pooh Shiesty, inarguably Gucci’s most promising pupil this decade. Despite becoming one of the hottest rappers in the streets, his incarceration left a void in hip-hop, and fans have evidently waited for his return. His first single since coming home, “FDO,” sounded like a promising, focused effort that should’ve propelled his career back to where it was before he was locked up. Instead, he became the subject of rumors about robbing the head of his label and strong-arming him out of an exploitative record deal. Unfortunately, his arrest, along with eight others, indicates that there may have been some merit to those rumors.

Below, we’ll be breaking down exactly what we know about the current situation involving Pooh Shiesty and Gucci Mane.

Pooh Shiesty & Dad Arrested

Pooh Shiesty, whose real name is Lontrell Williams Jr., and eight co-defendants—including his father Lontrell Williams Sr. and fellow Memphis artist Big30 (Rodney Wright Jr.)—were federally charged last week with kidnapping and conspiracy to commit kidnapping stemming from an alleged armed robbery and “coordinated takeover” of a Dallas music studio on January 10, 2026. The alleged robbery involved Gucci Mane, whose label 1017 signed Pooh Shiesty, along with two other individuals. Prosecutors claim the group lured the alleged victims to the meeting under the pretense of discussing contract terms, only to rob them at gunpoint and force one to sign a release from a recording contract.

What makes the situation worse is that the allegations of robbing Gucci Mane come months after Pooh Shiesty’s release from federal prison after serving three years of a 63-month sentence for a firearms conspiracy conviction out of Florida. At the time of the alleged incident, Shiesty was on home confinement with an ankle monitor and explicitly barred from committing new offenses or possessing firearms.

Read More: 50 Cent Reacts To Gucci Mane Allegedly Snitching On Pooh Shiesty

FBI Details On The Alleged Robbery

According to a detailed criminal complaint unsealed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas, the plot was premeditated. Three victims flew or drove to Dallas, believing they were attending a legitimate business meeting arranged by Pooh Shiesty to renegotiate his 1017 Records deal. Once inside the studio, the nine defendants—several of whom traveled from Memphis—executed what prosecutors described as an “armed takeover.”

Pooh Shiesty allegedly produced an AK-style pistol and held it to one victim’s head, forcing him to sign a document releasing Shiesty from his recording contract. The other suspects brandished firearms and robbed the victims of Rolex watches, jewelry, cash, and other high-value items. One victim was allegedly choked to the point of near-unconsciousness. Photos of injuries to the wrist and neck were included in the complaint. Big30 reportedly used his body to barricade the studio door, preventing escape.

After the robbery, several defendants allegedly posted photos and videos on social media flaunting what appeared to be the stolen jewelry. Cell phone records, license plate readers, Greyhound bus tickets, hotel surveillance, and studio footage all tie the group to the scene. Latent fingerprints and Pooh Shiesty’s ankle monitor data further corroborate the timeline. The DOJ emphasized that the motive appeared tied to the contract dispute: “Instead of discussing business in a civil matter, the defendants resorted to violence and intimidation.”

U.S. Attorney Ryan Raybould stated, “As alleged, nine defendants travelled to Dallas, Texas, to kidnap and rob victims who thought they were coming into town for a business meeting… For anyone contemplating using violence and intimidation as a business practice, I’m here to tell you that it will be vigorously investigated and prosecuted.”

Read More: Hernandez Govan Claims Pooh Shiesty Has Been In Jail For Several Days

What Happened During The Raid

On April 1, 2026, FBI agents executed a federal search and arrest warrant at the Williams family home in Cordova, Tennessee, a Memphis suburb. Local news crews captured a heavy law enforcement presence starting around 9 a.m., with agents entering and exiting the property for hours. Neighbors reported hearing flashbangs. Agents were seen carrying out monitors and brown paper evidence bags.

The home is listed under Lontrell Williams (both father and son share the name). Pooh Shiesty himself was taken into custody there, along with his father. Eight of the nine defendants were arrested that day across Dallas, Memphis, and Nashville; the ninth was apprehended shortly afterward by the FBI in Atlanta. Pooh Shiesty had been living in a halfway house in Dallas as part of his supervised release prior to the raid. He is now in federal custody in Dallas, awaiting further proceedings.

Who Else Was Arrested?

According to FBI documents, eight out of the nine people were initially arrested between Dallas, TX and Memphis, TN.

Lontrell Williams Jr. a/k/a “Pooh Shiesty”

Lontrell Williams Sr.

Rodney Wright Jr. a/k/a “Big30”

Kedarius Waters

Terrance Rodgers

Damarian Gipson

Demarcus Glover

Kordae Johnson

Darrion McDaniel

On April 3rd, police confirmed the arrest of Terrance Rodgers as the final arrest in the case. Rodgers was arrested in Atlanta, GA, though authorities haven’t provided much additional information regarding the circumstances of his arrest.

Read More: Feds Claim Pooh Shiesty Spoke With Probation Officer Before Gucci Mane Kidnapping

What Are The Charges?

Pooh Shiesty (Lontrell Williams Jr.) and his eight co-defendants face federal charges of kidnapping and conspiracy to commit kidnapping in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas.

What Happens Next?

Most recently, Big30 secured his bond. On April 6, a federal judge in Memphis granted Big30 a $100,000 secured bond (with a $10,000 cash component required). He faces restrictions, including house arrest.

Meanwhile, Shiesty’s father, Williams Sr., posted his $250,000 bond (with a $25,000 cash deposit) and was initially placed on strict house arrest with electronic monitoring, allowed to leave only for court appearances in Dallas. However, on April 6, prosecutors moved to revoke his release. A judge ordered him transferred to jail in Dallas pending further hearings.

For Pooh Shiesty, however, this is looking like an uphill battle. He remains in federal custody ahead of his scheduled hearing on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, in Dallas federal court (Northern District of Texas).

Shiesty’s attorney, Bradford Cohen, said, “We are still evaluating the alleged evidence against Mr. Williams, Jr. at this time.”

“After the bond hearing on Mr. Williams Sr. and the testimony we reviewed, it appears that there is a significant gap in the statements made by the government and the actual evidence.” Shiesty’s other defense attorney, John Helms, told the Dallas Morning News, “The government tries to characterize this as a dispute over money between Lontrell and his record label, but in this business, things are very often not what they seem, and people's motivations are very often not what they seem.”

Read More: 21 Savage Sparks Debate For Bumping Pooh Shiesty Amid Gucci Mane News

Did Gucci Mane Snitch?

Now, the biggest question in this whole saga surrounds whether or not Gucci Mane told on Pooh Shiesty. In fact, hip-hop pundits, including 6ix9ine and Akademiks, have suggested that the entirety of this case will likely depend on whether Gucci Mane takes the stand against his former artist. Meanwhile, the rest of hip-hop has debated whether or not Wop told—and if he did, whether he’s in the wrong.

It boils down to one particular point in the paperwork, which states that Gucci Mane, presumably identified by R.D. (Radric Davis), “described Williams Jr. as wearing a black Nike brand ‘shiesty’ mask, black hooded shirt, and black pants during the offense.” That alone left many presuming that he issued a statement to authorities during the investigation.