Gucci Mane Seemingly Responds To Rumor Pooh Shiesty Robbed & Kidnapped Him

BY Cole Blake
NBA: Playoffs-Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics
May 3, 2019; Boston, MA, USA; American rapper Gucci Mane watches the during the second half in game three of the second round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs between the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
The rumors about Pooh Shiesty allegedly robbing and kidnapping Gucci Mane remain completely unsubstantiated.

Fans on social media seem to believe Gucci Mane's latest post on Instagram is a subtle response to the unsubstantiated rumors that Pooh Shiesty allegedly robbed and kidnapped him in an effort to get out of his contract with 1017 Records. After the rumors began circulating online over the weekend, Gucci took to his own social media pages on Monday night to share a picture of himself showing off his jewelry.

In addition to his jewelry, he held up a LooseLeaf pack and wrote in the caption: "We only roll Diamond Splits," while tagging the brand. In the comments section, tons of fans brought up the rumors. "Wake up. They talking crazy about you on these blogs!" one user wrote. Another added: "This pic old wop & where is that watch at ….i expect the truth part 2 by next week."

Read More: Adam22 Responds To Unsubstantiated Rumor About Pooh Shiesty Kidnapping & Robbing Gucci Mane

Did Pooh Shiesty Rob Gucci Mane?

There is still no proof that Pooh Shiesty actually robbed Gucci Mane, and the rumors remain completely unsubstantiated. Adam 22 and Wack 100 discussed their thoughts on the drama on No Jumper on Monday. Both felt it was unlikely for the story to be true.

Wack 100 argued that it must be "bullsh*t." He referenced Pooh Shiesty's recent firearms case, for which he spent three years in prison, arguing it'd be idiotic to risk further legal trouble. "It's gotta be some bullsh*t unless he's that damn stupid," he said.

The drama with Gucci Mane isn't the only rumor Pooh Shiesty has found himself wrapped up in as of late. Earlier this month, DJ Akademiks falsely reported that the rapper returned to jail and had a release date set for April. Shiesty's legal team eventually issued a clarification that he is only on home confinement until then, and the situation stems from his prior firearms case for which he already served time behind bars.

Read More: Pooh Shiesty’s Record Label Clarifies He’s Not In Jail Following Reports Of His Arrest

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
