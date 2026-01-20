Fans on social media seem to believe Gucci Mane's latest post on Instagram is a subtle response to the unsubstantiated rumors that Pooh Shiesty allegedly robbed and kidnapped him in an effort to get out of his contract with 1017 Records. After the rumors began circulating online over the weekend, Gucci took to his own social media pages on Monday night to share a picture of himself showing off his jewelry.

In addition to his jewelry, he held up a LooseLeaf pack and wrote in the caption: "We only roll Diamond Splits," while tagging the brand. In the comments section, tons of fans brought up the rumors. "Wake up. They talking crazy about you on these blogs!" one user wrote. Another added: "This pic old wop & where is that watch at ….i expect the truth part 2 by next week."

Did Pooh Shiesty Rob Gucci Mane?

There is still no proof that Pooh Shiesty actually robbed Gucci Mane, and the rumors remain completely unsubstantiated. Adam 22 and Wack 100 discussed their thoughts on the drama on No Jumper on Monday. Both felt it was unlikely for the story to be true.

Wack 100 argued that it must be "bullsh*t." He referenced Pooh Shiesty's recent firearms case, for which he spent three years in prison, arguing it'd be idiotic to risk further legal trouble. "It's gotta be some bullsh*t unless he's that damn stupid," he said.