Adam22 Responds To Unsubstantiated Rumor About Pooh Shiesty Kidnapping & Robbing Gucci Mane

Adam22 has weighed in on a viral rumor suggesting that Pooh Shiesty allegedly robbed Gucci Mane in an effort to get out of his contract with 1017 Records. He and Wack 100 weighed the validity of the unsubstantiated story for No Jumper on Monday.

"There's a rumor that's going around that everybody's scared to report on, and this is just a rumor, is that, basically, Pooh Shiesty and Choppa Gang ran down on Gucci Mane, relieved him of some of his possessions, and basically forced him to sign a contract releasing Pooh Shiesty from 1017," Adam said. From there, Adam claimed that he reached out to several industry insiders who all heard the same rumor, despite not being able to confirm any truth to it.

Wack 100 suggested that he believes the story to be "bullsh*t." He brought up Pooh Shiesty's recent firearms case, for which he spent three years in prison, arguing it'd be absurd to risk further legal trouble. "It's gotta be some bullsh*t unless he's that damn stupid," he said.

Pooh Shiesty's Legal Trouble

This isn't the first time Pooh Shiesty has dealt with unfounded rumors about being in legal trouble since his release from prison, last year. Earlier this month, DJ Akademiks falsely reported that the rapper may have returned to jail with a release date in April. He later revealed that Shiesty's record label reached out to debunk the story, noting that he is merely on home confinement until April.