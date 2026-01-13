Aire Jay Hints At Getting Pooh Shiesty Tattoo Covered Amid India Love Rumors

BY Cole Blake
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Parking Lot Concert Series Presents: Gucci Mane &amp; The New 1017
COLLEGE PARK, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 17: Rapper Pooh Shiesty performs onstage during Parking Lot Concert Series presents: Gucci Mane &amp; The New 1017 at Gateway Center Arena on October 17, 2020 in College Park, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Fans think they heard Pooh Shiesty's voice in the background of a video of India Love singing Rihanna's "Needed Me."

Aire Jay says that once she gets a tattoo for a man covered up, it no longer counts. She made the argument on her Instagram Story amid rumors that Pooh Shiesty and India Love have begun seeing one another. Jay was spotted rocking Shiesty's chain, last year, according to The Shade Room.

"Why yall keep saying I have multiple n****s tatted? I only have my family and 1 N***A tatted," she wrote. She then clarified in another post, "Once it's covered it don't count b*tch."

When Live Bitez shared the posts on Instagram, fans were highly critical in the comments section. "Tatted his name and he only been home for a quarter past 5???" one user wrote. Another asked: "Does decorum even exist anymore?"

The rumors linking Shiesty to Love gained traction on social media, earlier this week. Fans theorized that the rapper's voice could be heard in the background of a video showing Love singing Rihanna's "Needed Me."

Read More: Pooh Shiesty’s Record Label Clarifies He’s Not In Jail Following Reports Of His Arrest

Pooh Shiesty's Legal Trouble

Pooh Shiesty was originally linked to Aire Jay after he got out of jail, last year. He had served three years in prison for a firearm charge.

On Monday, DJ Akademiks falsely reported that Shiesty was back in jail. His record label later debunked the rumor. Ak had noted that his name appeared in the Federal Bureau of Prisons records with a release date listed as April 11, 2026. "It could be a HOLD stemming from possible violations but he wouldn’t be housed in a halfway house. Normally, it would be a federal detention center until the judge saw him," Ak wrote.

In a later post on social media, he clarified: "Pooh Shiesty record label reached out to me and confirmed that he is not in jail. Apparently his April date existed since his 'release' and he’s on home confinement until April like he has been the whole time since his release. Rumors of his incarceration started via a stream when fans assumed a conversation on one of his closest friends stream (Bendadon) was about him being arrested."

Read More: 6ix9ine, Adin Ross & Cuffem Officially Drop Diss Track For Lil Durk, Doechii & Lil Tjay

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
2021 Shiesty Season Spring Fest Music Pooh Shiesty’s Record Label Clarifies He’s Not In Jail Following Reports Of His Arrest
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life
Parking Lot Concert Series Presents: Gucci Mane &amp; The New 1017 Music Pooh Shiesty Shoots His Shot At Cardi B Just Hours After Getting Out Of Prison
Comments 0