Aire Jay says that once she gets a tattoo for a man covered up, it no longer counts. She made the argument on her Instagram Story amid rumors that Pooh Shiesty and India Love have begun seeing one another. Jay was spotted rocking Shiesty's chain, last year, according to The Shade Room.

"Why yall keep saying I have multiple n****s tatted? I only have my family and 1 N***A tatted," she wrote. She then clarified in another post, "Once it's covered it don't count b*tch."

When Live Bitez shared the posts on Instagram, fans were highly critical in the comments section. "Tatted his name and he only been home for a quarter past 5???" one user wrote. Another asked: "Does decorum even exist anymore?"

The rumors linking Shiesty to Love gained traction on social media, earlier this week. Fans theorized that the rapper's voice could be heard in the background of a video showing Love singing Rihanna's "Needed Me."

Pooh Shiesty's Legal Trouble

Pooh Shiesty was originally linked to Aire Jay after he got out of jail, last year. He had served three years in prison for a firearm charge.

On Monday, DJ Akademiks falsely reported that Shiesty was back in jail. His record label later debunked the rumor. Ak had noted that his name appeared in the Federal Bureau of Prisons records with a release date listed as April 11, 2026. "It could be a HOLD stemming from possible violations but he wouldn’t be housed in a halfway house. Normally, it would be a federal detention center until the judge saw him," Ak wrote.