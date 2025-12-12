FDO - Song by Pooh Shiesty

Pooh Shiesty comes through with “FDO,” his first track since being released from prison earlier this year. The letters stand for "First Day Out." It’s a raw, straight-to-the-point record that sounds like a reminder of where he comes from and how he moves. The track leans into gritty Southern trap, and Shiesty reminds audiences of what’s they’ve been missing. The “Back In Blood” rapper returns with a vengeance. After being released from prison earlier in October, the streets have been waiting to hear what he has to say. On “FDO,” he raps with the same cold confidence fans expect. “FDO” plays like it sets the tone for his comeback, keeping Pooh Shiesty fresh at the top of people’s minds. If this is anything of a hint at what fans can expect from him next, then listeners are in for a treat.