FDO - Song by Pooh Shiesty

BY Tallie Spencer 109 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
IMG_0867 IMG_0867
Pooh Shiesty has something to prove with his new single.

Pooh Shiesty comes through with “FDO,” his first track since being released from prison earlier this year. The letters stand for "First Day Out." It’s a raw, straight-to-the-point record that sounds like a reminder of where he comes from and how he moves. The track leans into gritty Southern trap, and Shiesty reminds audiences of what’s they’ve been missing. The “Back In Blood” rapper returns with a vengeance. After being released from prison earlier in October, the streets have been waiting to hear what he has to say. On “FDO,” he raps with the same cold confidence fans expect. “FDO” plays like it sets the tone for his comeback, keeping Pooh Shiesty fresh at the top of people’s minds. If this is anything of a hint at what fans can expect from him next, then listeners are in for a treat.

Release Date: December 12, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics

I ain't shot none in like four years, I ain't sent a hit in three (On GP)
Don't let Durk verse go to your head, ain't nobody slime as me (I stamp that)

About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, CA. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 5.6K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 4.0K
Erika Goldring/Getty Images Gossip Disturbing Footage Shows Astroworld Festival Victim Being Dropped On Her Head 76.7K
Image via HNHH Pop Culture 911 Call From Kevin Samuels's Death Reveals Friend's Desperate Attempt To Save Him 5.4K
Comments 0