Last night, Pooh Shiesty was released from federal prison early. In various videos shared online, the Memphis rapper could be seen celebrating his release at a welcome home party hosted by loved ones. Attendees popped bottles of champagne as he flexed multiple stacks of cash.

Needless to say, supporters are ecstatic about this latest update, and flooding social media with posts about the "Back In Blood" performer's return.

This includes Gucci Mane, who took to his Instagram Story earlier today to revel in his 1017 signee's newfound freedom. "Welcome home @poohshiesty The MainSlime is back," he wrote alongside some cold face emojis, per No Jumper. Gucci Mane is far from the only person celebrating Pooh Shiesty's release today, however. In a statement shared with XXL, his lawyer Bradford Cohen also expressed his excitement over his latest legal win.

Pooh Shiesty Released

"I am elated that Pooh has been released after 3 years," his statement begins. "The government fought hard to give him 10, but after listening to the case, the Judge agreed with us that it was not appropriate and gave him a sentence that resulted in him serving 3 years. I know he will come back bigger than ever and definitely learned from this experience. He is excited to start the next chapter of his story. I believe that everything happens for a reason, and I think that this is just the beginning of his second act."

Pooh Shiesty was originally released on October of 2020 in connection to a robbery and shooting. He was later released on bond, but in 2021, he got arrested again in connection to a shooting at a strip club.

Pooh Shiesty pleaded guilty to conspiring to possess firearms in furtherance of violent and drug‑trafficking crimes in 2022. He was sentenced to 63 months behind bars. If he were to have served his entire sentence, he wouldn't have been released until April of 2026.