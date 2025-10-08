Earlier this week, Pooh Shiesty was released from prison early, much to the delight of his fans. "I am elated that Pooh has been released after 3 years," his lawyer Bradford Cohen said of the big news. "The government fought hard to give him 10, but after listening to the case, the Judge agreed with us that it was not appropriate and gave him a sentence that resulted in him serving 3 years."

"I know he will come back bigger than ever and definitely learned from this experience," he added. "He is excited to start the next chapter of his story. I believe that everything happens for a reason, and I think that this is just the beginning of his second act."

To celebrate, Pooh Shiesty has been seen spending time with loved ones, reuniting with frequent collaborators, and more. In one video making it's rounds online, he's even seen posing with several huge stacks of cash, indicating that his prison stay hasn't changed much.

Pooh Shiesty Free

The Memphis artist has made his long-awaited return to social media too, as seen in a recent Instagram Story captured by No Jumper. In it, he shows off his impressive car collection. "Sh*t been collecting dust, man," he says as he flaunts the three vehicles.

Various peers are celebrating Pooh Shiesty's release, including his 1017 boss Gucci Mane, Big30, K Carbon, and many more.

He was initially arrested in 2020 in connection with a robbery and shooting. The rapper was released after posting bond, but the following year, he got arrested again in connection with a shooting at a strip club. He ultimately pleaded guilty to conspiring to possess firearms in furtherance of violent and drug‑trafficking crimes in 2022. He was later sentenced to 63 months in prison. Had he served his entire prison sentence, he wouldn't been been released until April 2026.