Pooh Shiesty fans have a lot of celebrating to do, as this week, he was released from federal prison early. "I am elated that Pooh has been released after 3 years," a statement from his lawyer Bradford Cohen begins. "The government fought hard to give him 10, but after listening to the case, the Judge agreed with us that it was not appropriate and gave him a sentence that resulted in him serving 3 years."

"I know he will come back bigger than ever and definitely learned from this experience," it continues. "He is excited to start the next chapter of his story. I believe that everything happens for a reason, and I think that this is just the beginning of his second act."

Already, it looks like the rapper is making the most of his newfound freedom. In a new clip shared by Live Bitez, for example, he's seen showing off several large stacks of cash.

Pooh Shiesty Free

Shortly after his release, videos of Pooh Shiesty enjoying a welcome home party hosted by loved ones also surfaced online. Clearly, he had plenty of friends and family members who couldn't wait for his return.

This includes Gucci Mane, who took to his Instagram Story amid the big news with a positive message. "Welcome home @poohshiesty The MainSlime is back," he declared. Pooh Shiesty even got to reunite with Big30 earlier this week, a wholesome moment that was caught on camera.