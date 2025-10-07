Why Did Pooh Shiesty Go To Jail?

ATLANTA, GA - MAY 31: Rapper Pooh Shiesty attends Onyx Monday Nights at Onyx Nightclub on May 31, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
Pooh Shiesty secured an early release and was transferred to a halfway house on Monday after spending three years behind bars.

Pooh Shiesty is finally a free man after spending three years behind bars. He was originally indicted back in 2021 for a shooting incident that occurred the year before in Bay Harbor Islands, Florida. In 2022, he pleaded guilty to conspiring to possess firearms in furtherance of crimes of violence and drug trafficking. While he originally faced up to 20 years in federal prison, the deal helped him land a sentence that expected him to be released in April 2026.

In a press release on the Department of Justice's website, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida explained that Shiesty admitted to participating in a conspiracy in three incidents. The release explains: "First, on July 7, 2020, in Memphis, Tennessee, Williams, Jr. was inside a car when an occupant of the car discharged a firearm at a gas station. Second, on October 9, 2020, in Bay Harbor Islands, Florida, Williams, Jr. and his co-conspirators arrived at a meeting to acquire marijuana, codeine, and sneakers. During this meeting, members of Williams’ group brandished firearms and assaulted two victims. Following the assault, the group departed the scene with the victims’ marijuana, codeine, and sneakers. Third, on May 30, 2021, Williams, Jr. assaulted a victim with a firearm at a Miami strip club."

Read More: Pooh Shiesty Reacts With Jubilation After Being Released Early From Federal Prison

Is Pooh Shiesty Home?

Despite his sentence lining him up for release in April 2026, on Monday, he secured an early release and was transferred to a halfway house. The update comes after he shared an Instagram message for the fans who have stuck by him during the drama.

"Aye mane say mane that’s how you walk that lil t down," he wrote in the caption in August. "S/O to all the ones who counted me down and not out. The support and love i received on this roller-coaster is unmatched. S/O to all the good men i stomped the yard with like chris brown. S/O to the other selected few rappers who name hold weight in these fed walls. Dear streets , use me as a example of what 'keeping it solid and standing on wax' look like. now nobody can fool you or tell you different, Ain never going , Ain never went! i stamp it! im rich as i ever been lit as i ever been! IF YOUN FEEL ME k1ll ME ! #TheBiggestGetBack."

Read More: Young Thug Calls For Pooh Shiesty To Be Released From Prison

