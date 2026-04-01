Pooh Shiesty's Memphis Home Raided By The FBI

BY Alexander Cole
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2021 Shiesty Season Spring Fest
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Rapper Pooh Shiesty performs onstage during 2021 Shiesty Season Spring Fest at Central Station on April 11, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
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Pooh Shiesty has been home from prison since October, although his home in Cordova was recently raided by the FBI.

Pooh Shiesty's home in Cordova, Tennessee, was the site of an FBI raid this morning. According to Fox 13 Memphis, neighbors were awoken by flash bangs and loud voices commanding the situation. The FBI reportedly went into the home, where they executed "a federal court authorized search and arrest warrant."

The home is under the name Lontrell Williams. Both Pooh Shiesty and his father both share this name. At the time of the investigation, it was not made clear whether or not Pooh Shiesty was the direct target of this warrant. The FBI is keeping details scarce right now, and it has not been said whether or not there was an arrest.

Cordova is a small town just East of Memphis. This is a typically quiet neighborhood, and there is no doubt that some of the neighbors were shaken by the early-morning wake-up call.

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Pooh Shiesty Raided

For those of you who have been keeping track of Pooh Shiesty, the artist was released from prison back in October of 2025. At the time, he was serving a 63-month sentence over a gun charge that stemmed from a shooting. He took a plea deal in that case to avoid more jail time.

There have also been some harrowing rumors involving Pooh Shiesty since his release from jail. For instance, there was a report going around that he allegedly kidnapped and stole from Gucci Mane. This is a rumor that went unsubstantiated, although people like Adam22 were quick to claim that it was, in fact, true.

With that being said, this latest house raid is sure to bring some attention to the artist. Attention that Pooh Shiesty probably wasn't hoping for. At this time, the details are still very scarce. With that in mind, we will be sure to keep tabs on this story and keep you informed.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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