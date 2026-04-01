Pooh Shiesty's Memphis Home Raided By The FBI

Pooh Shiesty's home in Cordova, Tennessee, was the site of an FBI raid this morning. According to Fox 13 Memphis, neighbors were awoken by flash bangs and loud voices commanding the situation. The FBI reportedly went into the home, where they executed "a federal court authorized search and arrest warrant."
The home is under the name Lontrell Williams. Both Pooh Shiesty and his father both share this name. At the time of the investigation, it was not made clear whether or not Pooh Shiesty was the direct target of this warrant. The FBI is keeping details scarce right now, and it has not been said whether or not there was an arrest.
Cordova is a small town just East of Memphis. This is a typically quiet neighborhood, and there is no doubt that some of the neighbors were shaken by the early-morning wake-up call.
Pooh Shiesty Raided
For those of you who have been keeping track of Pooh Shiesty, the artist was released from prison back in October of 2025. At the time, he was serving a 63-month sentence over a gun charge that stemmed from a shooting. He took a plea deal in that case to avoid more jail time.
There have also been some harrowing rumors involving Pooh Shiesty since his release from jail. For instance, there was a report going around that he allegedly kidnapped and stole from Gucci Mane. This is a rumor that went unsubstantiated, although people like Adam22 were quick to claim that it was, in fact, true.
With that being said, this latest house raid is sure to bring some attention to the artist. Attention that Pooh Shiesty probably wasn't hoping for. At this time, the details are still very scarce. With that in mind, we will be sure to keep tabs on this story and keep you informed.