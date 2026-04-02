Pooh Shiesty & His Father Arrested After Tennessee Home Raid

BY Caroline Fisher
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Pooh Shiesty Arrested
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Rapper Pooh Shiesty performs onstage during 2021 Shiesty Season Spring Fest at Central Station on April 11, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
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Pooh Shiesty's family home was raided by the FBI earlier this week, and now, both he and his father are facing charges.

Pooh Shiesty has faced no shortage of legal issues throughout his career, and now, it looks like he has even more on his plate. According to TMZ, the rapper was arrested yesterday (April 1) at his family home in Dallas, Texas. For now, it's unclear exactly what charges he's currently facing, but authorities have confirmed that the arrest was made in connection with a federal criminal case.

Pooh Shiesty isn't the only member of his family facing legal issues these days, either. The outlet reports that his father, Lontrell Williams Sr., was also taken into custody this week.

News of Pooh Shiesty and his father getting arrested comes shortly after the rapper's home in Cordova, a suburb of Memphis, was raided by the FBI. Reportedly, the government agency conducted "a federal court authorized search and arrest warrant."

For now, Pooh Shiesty's team has not publicly addressed his or his father's arrest.

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Pooh Shiesty Legal Issues
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Rapper Enchanting, Foogiano and Pooh Shiesty attends a party hosted by Gucci Mane and 1017 at Republic Lounge on August 12, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

This isn't Pooh Shiesty's first run-in with the law, as the hitmaker was released from prison just six months ago. He was behind bars for roughly 63 months due to a federal firearms conspiracy charge. In 2022, he pleaded guilty to the charge in connection with a robbery and shooting that took place at a Bay Harbor Islands hotel two years prior.

Shortly after Pooh Shiesty's release from prison, his attorney Bradford Cohen took to Instagram to celebrate his client's newfound freedom.

"@poohshiesty is ready....wait until you see hus comeback. He will be bigger than ever. I am always glad to see a client start the climb back up to elite status. Always kept it 💯," he wrote at the time. "The government wanted 10...he got 3. I always think there is a plan for people and his story isnt over its just starting."

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About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
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