Pooh Shiesty & His Father Arrested After Tennessee Home Raid

Pooh Shiesty has faced no shortage of legal issues throughout his career, and now, it looks like he has even more on his plate. According to TMZ, the rapper was arrested yesterday (April 1) at his family home in Dallas, Texas. For now, it's unclear exactly what charges he's currently facing, but authorities have confirmed that the arrest was made in connection with a federal criminal case.

Pooh Shiesty isn't the only member of his family facing legal issues these days, either. The outlet reports that his father, Lontrell Williams Sr., was also taken into custody this week.

News of Pooh Shiesty and his father getting arrested comes shortly after the rapper's home in Cordova, a suburb of Memphis, was raided by the FBI. Reportedly, the government agency conducted "a federal court authorized search and arrest warrant."

For now, Pooh Shiesty's team has not publicly addressed his or his father's arrest.

Pooh Shiesty Legal Issues

Rapper Enchanting, Foogiano and Pooh Shiesty attends a party hosted by Gucci Mane and 1017 at Republic Lounge on August 12, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

This isn't Pooh Shiesty's first run-in with the law, as the hitmaker was released from prison just six months ago. He was behind bars for roughly 63 months due to a federal firearms conspiracy charge. In 2022, he pleaded guilty to the charge in connection with a robbery and shooting that took place at a Bay Harbor Islands hotel two years prior.

Shortly after Pooh Shiesty's release from prison, his attorney Bradford Cohen took to Instagram to celebrate his client's newfound freedom.