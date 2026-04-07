Pooh Shiesty Hires Iconic Lawyer With Plenty Of Hip-Hop Clients

BY Cole Blake
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2021 Shiesty Season Spring Fest
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Rapper Pooh Shiesty performs onstage during 2021 Shiesty Season Spring Fest at Central Station on April 11, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
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Authorities charged Pooh Shiesty for allegedly kidnapping and robbing Gucci Mane at gunpoint in Dallas, earlier this year.

Pooh Shiesty has tapped Bradford Cohen to join his legal team, according to court documents reviewed by Complex. In doing so, he secured a high-profile lawyer with experience representing Lil Wayne, Kodak Black, and more artists over the years.

Despite the update, it's more of a formality, considering Cohen already spoke on behalf of Shiesty in a statement provided to TMZ on Friday. "I read over the indictment and can see some inconsistencies that we will address at future hearings," he said at the time, "I will save any further comments for after we get full discovery. I know my client is looking forward to holding the Government to their burden."

Read More: Did Gucci Mane Snitch? Everything We Know About Pooh Shiesty’s Arrest

Pooh Shiesty's Arrest
Gucci Mane Hosts Republic
ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 12: Foogiano. Pooh Shiesty, and Gucci Mane attend a party hosted by Gucci. Mane and 1017 at Republic Lounge on August 12. 2020, in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Authorities arrested Pooh Shiesty for allegedly kidnapping and robbing Gucci Mane at gunpoint, last week. They claim he forced Gucci to release him from a contract with 1017 Records while organizing a “coordinated takeover” of a Dallas music studio on January 10, 2026. He is charged alongside his father, Big30, and six other co-conspirators.

“As alleged, nine defendants travelled to Dallas, Texas, to kidnap and rob victims who thought they were coming into town for a business meeting… For anyone contemplating using violence and intimidation as a business practice, I’m here to tell you that it will be vigorously investigated and prosecuted," U.S. Attorney Ryan Raybould said.

On Monday, Cohen told XXL that he and his team were still reviewing the alleged evidence in the case. “We are still evaluating the alleged evidence against Mr. Williams, Jr. at this time,” he said. “After the bond hearing on Mr. Williams Sr. and the testimony we reviewed, it appears that there is a significant gap in the statements made by the government and the actual evidence. As such, we have been reviewing those issues in anticipation of Mr. Williams, Jr. bond hearing.”

Read More: Adam22 Claims Gucci Mane-Pooh Shiesty Robbery Rumors Are True

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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