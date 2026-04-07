Pooh Shiesty Hires Iconic Lawyer With Plenty Of Hip-Hop Clients

Pooh Shiesty has tapped Bradford Cohen to join his legal team, according to court documents reviewed by Complex. In doing so, he secured a high-profile lawyer with experience representing Lil Wayne, Kodak Black, and more artists over the years.

Despite the update, it's more of a formality, considering Cohen already spoke on behalf of Shiesty in a statement provided to TMZ on Friday. "I read over the indictment and can see some inconsistencies that we will address at future hearings," he said at the time, "I will save any further comments for after we get full discovery. I know my client is looking forward to holding the Government to their burden."

Pooh Shiesty's Arrest

ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 12: Foogiano. Pooh Shiesty, and Gucci Mane attend a party hosted by Gucci. Mane and 1017 at Republic Lounge on August 12. 2020, in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Authorities arrested Pooh Shiesty for allegedly kidnapping and robbing Gucci Mane at gunpoint, last week. They claim he forced Gucci to release him from a contract with 1017 Records while organizing a “coordinated takeover” of a Dallas music studio on January 10, 2026. He is charged alongside his father, Big30, and six other co-conspirators.

“As alleged, nine defendants travelled to Dallas, Texas, to kidnap and rob victims who thought they were coming into town for a business meeting… For anyone contemplating using violence and intimidation as a business practice, I’m here to tell you that it will be vigorously investigated and prosecuted," U.S. Attorney Ryan Raybould said.