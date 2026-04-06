Pooh Shiesty is currently in hot water, as last week, he was arrested for alleged kidnapping and robbery. Authorities accuse him and several others of setting up a "coordinated armed takeover" in an attempt to get out of his contract with Gucci Mane's 1017 label. Allegedly, he pulled out a gun and forced the Grammy nominee to sign a release while Big30 barricaded the door so nobody could leave. If convicted, Pooh Shiesty could end up spending the rest of his life behind bars.

His lawyer, Bradford Cohen, shared a new statement about the case with XXL today (April 6).

“We are still evaluating the alleged evidence against Mr. Williams, Jr. at this time,” it begins. “After the bond hearing on Mr. Williams Sr. and the testimony we reviewed, it appears that there is a significant gap in the statements made by the government and the actual evidence. As such, we have been reviewing those issues in anticipation of Mr. Williams, Jr. bond hearing.”

Read More: Fans Turn On Gucci Mane Amid Pooh Shiesty Snitching Allegations

Reactions To Pooh Shiesty & Gucci Mane Case

Rapper Pooh Shiesty performs onstage during 2021 Shiesty Season Spring Fest at Central Station on April 11, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

These latest developments have earned mixed reactions from social media users. While many are siding with Gucci Mane after hearing how everything allegedly played out, others have turned on him. Recently, for example, one inmate went viral for sharing a video of himself tossing Gucci Mane's book over a ledge because he allegedly cooperated with law enforcement.

DJ Akademiks, on the other hand, recently admitted that he'd do the same thing if he were in Gucci Mane's shoes.