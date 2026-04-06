Pooh Shiesty’s Lawyer Fires Back Amid Gucci Mane Kidnapping Allegations

BY Caroline Fisher
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Pooh Shiesty Lawyer Fires Back
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Rapper Pooh Shiesty performs onstage during 2021 Shiesty Season Spring Fest at Central Station on April 11, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
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Pooh Shiesty is facing kidnapping and robbery charges, as authorities accuse him and others of orchestrating a "coordinated armed takeover."

Pooh Shiesty is currently in hot water, as last week, he was arrested for alleged kidnapping and robbery. Authorities accuse him and several others of setting up a "coordinated armed takeover" in an attempt to get out of his contract with Gucci Mane's 1017 label. Allegedly, he pulled out a gun and forced the Grammy nominee to sign a release while Big30 barricaded the door so nobody could leave. If convicted, Pooh Shiesty could end up spending the rest of his life behind bars.

His lawyer, Bradford Cohen, shared a new statement about the case with XXL today (April 6).

“We are still evaluating the alleged evidence against Mr. Williams, Jr. at this time,” it begins. “After the bond hearing on Mr. Williams Sr. and the testimony we reviewed, it appears that there is a significant gap in the statements made by the government and the actual evidence. As such, we have been reviewing those issues in anticipation of Mr. Williams, Jr. bond hearing.”

Read More: Fans Turn On Gucci Mane Amid Pooh Shiesty Snitching Allegations

Reactions To Pooh Shiesty & Gucci Mane Case
Pooh Shiesty
Rapper Pooh Shiesty performs onstage during 2021 Shiesty Season Spring Fest at Central Station on April 11, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

These latest developments have earned mixed reactions from social media users. While many are siding with Gucci Mane after hearing how everything allegedly played out, others have turned on him. Recently, for example, one inmate went viral for sharing a video of himself tossing Gucci Mane's book over a ledge because he allegedly cooperated with law enforcement.

DJ Akademiks, on the other hand, recently admitted that he'd do the same thing if he were in Gucci Mane's shoes.

"I'm going to be honest here," he said during a livestream. "It appears that all of these guys cooperated and identified these people as being 'present during the offense.' Gucci and the cameraman identified his Instagram account as @Ceobig30. So, with all due respect here. No diss to Gucci, I love you, Gucci. Don't know if you're taking the stand. But Gucci's doing the identification. He's doing what I would do."

Read More: 6ix9ine Alleges Pooh Shiesty’s Team Paid Him For Promotion Amid Legal Battle

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
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