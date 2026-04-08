Prosecutors Push To Put Pooh Shiesty’s Dad Back Behind Bars

Last week, Pooh Shiesty was arrested for alleged kidnapping and robbery. Authorities accuse him and his crew of setting up a "coordinated armed takeover" in an attempt to get out of his contract with Gucci Mane's 1017 label. Allegedly, he held a gun to the hitmaker's head and made him sign a release while Big30 blocked the door.

Pooh Shiesty's father, Lontrell Williams Sr., was also arrested for his alleged involvement in the crime. He was previously granted a $250K bond with a $25K cash deposit, but prosecutors were quick to push back. They've since moved to revoke his bond and put him back behind bars while he awaits trial, per Action News 5, arguing that he could be a flight risk.

At the time of writing, feds are expected to file their formal motion on April 13.

Pooh Shiesty Legal Issues

Rapper Pooh Shiesty performs onstage during Parking Lot Concert Series presents: Gucci Mane & The New 1017 at Gateway Center Arena on October 17, 2020 in College Park, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

As for Pooh Shiesty himself, he faces a potential life sentence if convicted. His lawyer, Bradford Cohen, released a statement about his arrest earlier this week.

“We are still evaluating the alleged evidence against Mr. Williams, Jr. at this time,” it reads. “After the bond hearing on Mr. Williams Sr. and the testimony we reviewed, it appears that there is a significant gap in the statements made by the government and the actual evidence. As such, we have been reviewing those issues in anticipation of Mr. Williams, Jr. bond hearing.”

These are far from the only legal woes Pooh Shiesty has dealt with in recent years. In 2025, he was released from prison after spending roughly three years behind bars. In 2022, he pleaded guilty to a charge in connection with a robbery and shooting that took place at a hotel He was released several months early due to good behavior.