Prosecutors Push To Put Pooh Shiesty’s Dad Back Behind Bars

BY Caroline Fisher
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Prosecutors Pooh Shiesty Dad
ATLANTA, GA - MAY 31: Pooh Shiesty attends Onyx Monday Nights at Onyx Nightclub on May 31, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage) PRINCEWILLIAMS ATLPICS.NET
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Pooh Shiesty and his father were both arrested last week for their alleged involvement in the robbery and kidnapping of Gucci Mane.

Last week, Pooh Shiesty was arrested for alleged kidnapping and robbery. Authorities accuse him and his crew of setting up a "coordinated armed takeover" in an attempt to get out of his contract with Gucci Mane's 1017 label. Allegedly, he held a gun to the hitmaker's head and made him sign a release while Big30 blocked the door.

Pooh Shiesty's father, Lontrell Williams Sr., was also arrested for his alleged involvement in the crime. He was previously granted a $250K bond with a $25K cash deposit, but prosecutors were quick to push back. They've since moved to revoke his bond and put him back behind bars while he awaits trial, per Action News 5, arguing that he could be a flight risk.

At the time of writing, feds are expected to file their formal motion on April 13.

Read More: Did Gucci Mane Snitch? Everything We Know About Pooh Shiesty’s Arrest

Pooh Shiesty Legal Issues
Parking Lot Concert Series Presents: Gucci Mane &amp; The New 1017
Rapper Pooh Shiesty performs onstage during Parking Lot Concert Series presents: Gucci Mane & The New 1017 at Gateway Center Arena on October 17, 2020 in College Park, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

As for Pooh Shiesty himself, he faces a potential life sentence if convicted. His lawyer, Bradford Cohen, released a statement about his arrest earlier this week.

“We are still evaluating the alleged evidence against Mr. Williams, Jr. at this time,” it reads. “After the bond hearing on Mr. Williams Sr. and the testimony we reviewed, it appears that there is a significant gap in the statements made by the government and the actual evidence. As such, we have been reviewing those issues in anticipation of Mr. Williams, Jr. bond hearing.”

These are far from the only legal woes Pooh Shiesty has dealt with in recent years. In 2025, he was released from prison after spending roughly three years behind bars. In 2022, he pleaded guilty to a charge in connection with a robbery and shooting that took place at a hotel He was released several months early due to good behavior.

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About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
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