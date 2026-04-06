Verzuz Matchups We Want To See In 2026

The power of Verzuz lies in the fact that the audience already knows the music. The debates start before the artists even take to the stage, and by the time a record plays, people have already decided whether it wins, loses, or should never have been used that early. It starts in the comments when people begin arguing over who even deserves to be there. That tension, between memory and opinion, is what keeps people watching.

The format is simple enough. Twenty records, each with records people don’t have to think about and songs that already carry emotion, tied to a time, a relationship, a version of themselves. That’s why some matchups stay in online chatter, even when they never materialize.

Read More: Ray J Clowns Tyrese For Disappointing Verzuz Battle With Tank

Drake, Lil Wayne, and Kanye West are among them. It’s less about who would win and more about what each represents. Putting them on the same stage forces a question that the culture has been circling for years. Then there are 50 Cent and T.I., who never even made it to the stage. What started as a potential Verzuz turned into a public back-and-forth that drew in new diss tracks from the Harris family. It exposed that some battles collapse before the first round because the conversation around them becomes bigger than the music itself.

Then there are the matchups rooted in history that the culture hasn’t let go of. Lil' Kim and Foxy Brown never needed Verzuz to feel competitive. Their catalogs were built in the same era, and their rivalry revealed how women in Rap were positioned in the late '90s. Nicki Minaj often gets pulled into that lineage, but the response to her is more complicated now. The catalog dominance is there. That part is not in question. However, her recent alignment with MAGA-centered rhetoric has created distance for listeners who once supported her without hesitation.

As we all recently celebrated Tank and Tyrese crooning R&B hits on Verzuz, discussions about pairings fans would like to see this year are permeating social media. Here are a few matchups that fans would like to jam to, and even if they never make it to the stage, it's still nice to dream.

R&B Showdowns

SZA vs. Summer Walker

CTRL introduced SZA and reset expectations for what modern R&B could sound like. The writing was free in a way that felt honest, layered with insecurity, ego, vulnerability, and control all at once. On SOS, the singer had moved into something bigger and more polished, yet still rooted in the same emotional intimacy that helped both records climb to the top of the Billboard charts and stay there.

Summer Walker moves similarly, but in a different direction. Her music is more immediate, less filtered. Over It and Still Over It, which also debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, don’t ask for interpretation. They say exactly what they mean, and that directness is what made her connect so quickly. These two together would be one for the ladies, and give a chill Pop & R&B vibe that viewers would enjoy.

Jhené Aiko vs. Kehlani

Some catalogs feel like they’re meant to be played straight through. That’s where Jhené Aiko lives. Souled Out, Trip, and Chilombo, which earned her multiple Grammy nominations, all move like extended thoughts rather than collections of singles. Even her collaborations, especially with Big Sean on “Beware” and later work as Twenty88, carry that same tone.

Kehlani’s catalog doesn’t always ask for that kind of patience. The connection is quicker, more outward. More recently, coming off her latest run and tied to her Grammy-winning momentum, Kehlani showed how easily she can move between R&B and something more rhythmic and immediate. Moreover, her features matter just as much as her solo work. Records with Ty Dolla $ign, YG, and even crossover moments with Justin Bieber give her rounds that can shift energy fast.

Bryson Tiller vs. PARTYNEXTDOOR

There’s a reason TRAPSOUL still gets referenced the way it does. Bryson Tiller shifted expectations for what melodic Rap and R&B could sound like in the mid-2010s. Until today, his records land immediately because they’re tied to a very specific feeling, one that hasn’t really left the culture.

PARTYNEXTDOOR’s catalog sits in that same era, but it doesn’t announce itself the same way. Further, his reach extends far beyond his own spotlight. Writing, features, and long-standing collaborations, especially within that OVO circle, gave him a hand in shaping the sound people often credit to others.

Rap Battles

Future vs. Young Thug

Trap doesn’t look the way it does now without Future. His hit records defined his ongoing run and set the tone for how the genre would sound and feel for years after. His mixtapes built a catalog that people still argue over round for round, while albums like DS2 and HNDRXX showed just how far that sound could stretch without losing its core.

As an opponent, Young Thug's tracks also don’t always sit inside a single style, with projects like Barter 6 and Jeffery pushing him into places most artists wouldn’t even attempt. Additionally, his features and collaborations, including those with Future and a mixtape with Chris Brown, made him just as present across other people’s records as his own. Set them in the same space in Atlanta, and it would make for an unforgettable moment.

21 Savage vs. Lil Baby

Tracks like "Bank Account" and "a lot" land because of 21 Savage's delivery, which is steady, almost detached, but hypnotic in its approach. Over time, Savage would hone his skill, especially on projects like I Am > I Was and Savage Mode II, where the tone stays consistent even as the production evolves.

Lil Baby's career rose with a vengeance with the help of tracks like “Drip Too Hard" and “Freestyle,” arriving with a sense of urgency that has never really let up. My Turn cemented that momentum, putting him in a position where every release felt like it mattered. Both are collaborators and superstars from the same area, creating a concert that would be an ATL celebration for Trap fans.

Some of the best Verzuz moments come from artists who can playfully battle but, deep down, are good friends in real life. Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, who had a major takeover with "Wap," are repeat collaborators who always show love to one another. Each has had their own acceleration in the industry with hit records, big personalities, social media scandals, and their own fair share of controversy.

“Bodak Yellow” took over and helped push Cardi into a new level of stardom. “I Like It,” “Money,” and “Up” kept that going, and even with a relatively tight catalog, the records are made for reaction the moment they play. Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion came in with a different kind of run with “Big Ole Freak” and “Body.” Projects like Fever and Good News gave her major movement, while “Savage Remix” with Beyoncé pushed her into a different tier entirely.

Producers & Hitmakers

Metro Boomin vs. Mustard

Producer battles have been among the most fun Verzuz experiences for fans, and this one would be a party from the outset. Metro Boomin has had his hand in favorites from “Karate Chop” to “Jumpman,” “Bad and Boujee,” "Like That," and “Mask Off.” The sound is dark and built around space as much as drums. You hear it, and you know exactly where it’s coming from.

Mustard’s list would need to include hits like “Rack City,” “My N*gga,” “Don’t Tell ’Em,” and “Needed Me," not to mention his absolutely towering collaborations with Kendrick Lamar. The bounce is unmistakable, rooted in West Coast rhythm that translates the second it plays. His production doesn’t sit back but moves, and it’s been doing that consistently for over a decade. Unfortunately, both mega-producers have reportedly declined Verzuz invitations, but fans still hold out hope.

Jermaine Dupri vs. Bryan-Michael Cox

As longtime friends and collaborators, Dupri and Cox just make sense. On one side, “Confessions Part II” and “Burn” with Usher, credits on Monica's "So Gone," and work with Mary J. Blige and Mariah Carey all carry Bryan-Michael Cox’s fingerprints. He's known for being structured yet emotional, carrying arrangements to let the vocalist lead.

Dupri’s catalog, stacked on the back of So So Def, is tied just as closely to artists, but often in a more visible way, with him occasionally on the mic. Usher again with “Confessions” and “U Got It Bad,” Jagged Edge with “Let’s Get Married,” Bow Wow with “Like You,” and Mariah Carey with “We Belong Together.” The nostalgia Cox and Dupri would bring is the reason Verzuz developed the celebratory reputation it has.

Usher vs. Chris Brown

If these two ever met on a Verzuz stage, it would be more of a concert than a battle. Usher has dismissed the idea of taking part in Verzuz, but he shared that if it were with Breezy, he would be more interested in coming together than making it a competition. Moreover, the performance factor here would be unmatched. Both artists are multi-talented, and the list of surprise guests could include their most elite collaborators.

It's evidently clear that Usher and Brown have enough songs for Verzuz to give us two-part, back-to-back shows. They have both dominated Pop, R&B, and Hip Hop charts for years, standing as international superstars that fans worldwide call the best of the best. Both catalogs stretch across decades, from teenage heartbreak to fully realized adult records, without losing that sense of control.

We know most of these are wishful thinking, but every pairing here works for the same reason. There’s history attached, something that reaches beyond chart success. Some of these matches feel overdue, while others feel unlikely. However, all of them carry enough weight to make people stop what they’re doing and tune in.